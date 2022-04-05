5 key dates to keep an eye on this offseason

2. April 28-30: NFL Draft in Las Vegas

The three-day event is probably the third biggest on the NFL schedule outside of the Super Bowl and opening week of the regular season.

The first round will be conducted Thursday April 28 starting at 8 p.m. Rounds 2 & 3 will take place Friday April 29 starting at 7 p.m. The draft will conclude with Rounds 4-7 starting at noon on Saturday, April 30.

The Lions have nine total picks in the draft and five picks in the top 97, including two in the first round (2 & 32).

3. May 2: Fifth-year option deadline

The deadline for teams to pick up the fifth-year option for players drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The salaries are based on position, playtime, and performance, and are guaranteed at the time the option is exercised.