Lions to pick up Hockenson's option, could also extend him & Oruwariye

"Amani, just another example of a guy that had his best season last year, so it just correlates back to that narrative of signing back our own guys," Holmes said. "Amani, with the ball production that he had and just being a good teammate, he really developed as a leader.

"He's going to be another one – he's still a young guy that, as is often said sometimes, still has meat left on the bone. There's still upside in him. Those guys will be important discussions that we have to have for the future, but those guys are productive players for us and we're excited about them this year."

Holmes' approach to free agency this offseason has been re-signing a lot of their own players who he sees as core pieces to the roster, players like safety Tracy Walker, outside linebacker Charles Harris and wide receivers Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond.