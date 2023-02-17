2023 Combine preview: Quarterback

Lions' need at the position: Moderate

Goff is the guy in Detroit in 2023 after leading one of the best offensive units in the NFL last season. He's taken ownership of the offense and is arguably coming off his best season as a professional in 2022.

The Lions are one Goff injury away from being in a world of trouble, however. Holmes has to decide if he wants to take the veteran free agent route to secure Goff's backup or look to the draft and start developing a young player. With five picks in the top 81 selections, Holmes has the ammunition to select a young player and let them learn behind Goff and under Johnson.

It's always good business in the NFL for teams to keep their options open at quarterback, even if they have one they like. It's such a premium position.