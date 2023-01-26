2022 position breakdown: Safeties

MVP: Joseph

A former receiver turned safety, Joseph was only a starter at Illinois for one season, but he produced five interceptions his senior year and Lions general manager Brad Holmes saw a unique skillset in Joseph's ability to track the football and make plays on the ball. He was productive as a rookie and should only get better the more the game slows down for him and the more he understands how offenses are trying to attack him.

Most improved: Elliott

This is more for how Elliott improved throughout the course of the season than anything else. There were some miscommunication issues and broken coverages Elliott took some flak for at the beginning of the year. He wasn't happy about his early-season benching and used it as motivation. He was a 16-game starter in Baltimore in 2020 and this year had better tackling and tackle for loss numbers.

Free agents: Elliott (unrestricted), C.J. Moore (unrestricted)

It will be an interesting decision for Holmes when it comes to Elliott. Joseph is in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future and Walker is making terrific progress in his Achilles rehab and could be ready to go by the start of next season. Where does that leave Elliott, who is probably looking for some long-term stability at this point in his career.

Moore is one of the better special teams players in the NFL and a pretty easy re-sign if he wants back. He's also a veteran leader in the safety room.