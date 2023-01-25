2022 position breakdown: Running backs

Draft: It's certainly not out of the realm of possibility Lions general manager Brad Holmes looks to add some young talent to the backfield to compete for carries.

Bijan Robinson out of Texas is the clear No. 1 running back in this year's draft class and a player expected to hear his name come off the board in the first round. He's been linked to Detroit at No. 18 in some early mock drafts. Robinson blends size, speed and vision after rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry for the Longhorns this past season.

Players of note who could be available Day 2 or Day 3 include Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs, UCLA's Zach Charbonnet, Georgia's Kenny McIntosh and Ole Miss' Zach Evans.

Quotable: "The fact that we got a 1,000-yard rusher because that speaks volumes not only to him, but the o-line and the 17 touchdowns," Campbell said after the season of one of the stats that impresses him most about the season.