2022 Combine preview: Defensive line

Lions need at the position: Moderate

Detroit's top three interior defenders – Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike – return next season, and they've got some depth at nose tackle with John Penisini also in the rotation, but teams are always looking to add reliable interior defenders.

Veteran Nick Williams is a free agent, so there's definitely room to add to the rotation upfront for Detroit.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said after the season he believes the offensive and defensive lines are the team's strength headed into the offseason, so it's not a huge priority for the Lions. We'll have to see what the Lions do in free agency, but if a player fits the draft slot, there's certainly the potential to add to this group, especially if Holmes identifies someone as being able to give them some more pass-rushing prowess from the interior.