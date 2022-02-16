2022 Combine preview: Wide receiver

Lions need at the position: High

Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle-El said at the Senior Bowl last month he'd love to see the competition in his room amp up this offseason by the team signing one receiver in free agency and drafting two more.

The Lions need a true No. 1 receiver on the outside to complement Amon-Ra St. Brown in the slot. They need a playmaker who can get down the field and can draw coverage on the backside.

Both Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds are unrestricted free agents, which leaves just four receivers currently on the roster under contract for next season. It's a terrific free-agent class of receivers this year, and this draft class is deep. Expect the Lions to be players both in free agency and the draft when it comes to filling their biggest need on offense this offseason.