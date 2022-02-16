2022 Combine preview: Wide receiver

Feb 16, 2022 at 08:02 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The 2022 draft class has plenty of top-end talent and depth at wide receiver.

As the NFL continues to become more and more of a passing league, young pass catchers are more and more valuable to teams. We could see a half dozen or more receivers taken in the first round this year, and teams will also find value in Day 2 and 3 of the draft at the position.

Top 5 wide receivers to watch at the Combine:

1. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, 6-0, 188

A polished route runner with good run-after-the-catch ability, Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards (15.1 average) and 12 touchdowns in 11 games for the Buckeyes this past season. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared Wilson to Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, which is pretty high praise.

2. Drake London, USC, 6-5, 210

London has a big frame and a large catch radius with experience playing both outside and in the slot. He might be the best 50-50 ball receiver in the draft with his size, ball skills and toughness. He might not be a true burner, but he uses his body to shield defenders and make plays. He caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven scores in eight games for USC in 2021.

2022 NFL Combine preview: Wide receiver photos

View photos of the wide receiver prospects who were invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs a route against Minnesota in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
1 / 40

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs a route against Minnesota in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team wide receiver Calvin Austin III, of Memphis, returns the opening kickoff in the first half of the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 40

American Team wide receiver Calvin Austin III, of Memphis, returns the opening kickoff in the first half of the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National Team wide receiver Bo Melton of Rutgers (18) runs the ball after a catch during the third quarter of an NCAA Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 40

National Team wide receiver Bo Melton of Rutgers (18) runs the ball after a catch during the third quarter of an NCAA Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team wide receiver Velus Jones, Jr. of Tennessee (1) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
4 / 40

American Team wide receiver Velus Jones, Jr. of Tennessee (1) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team wide receiver Dai' Jean Dixon runs after a catch against the National Team during the first half of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
5 / 40

American Team wide receiver Dai' Jean Dixon runs after a catch against the National Team during the first half of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team wide receiver Braylon Sanders of Ole Miss (5) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 40

National Team wide receiver Braylon Sanders of Ole Miss (5) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East wide receiver Charleston Rambo, of Miami (FL), (11) in action against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
7 / 40

East wide receiver Charleston Rambo, of Miami (FL), (11) in action against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
8 / 40

National Team wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East wide receiver Josh Johnson, of Tulsa, (84) runs the ball up the field against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
9 / 40

East wide receiver Josh Johnson, of Tulsa, (84) runs the ball up the field against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team wide receiver Dontario Drummond of Mississippi runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
10 / 40

American Team wide receiver Dontario Drummond of Mississippi runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs a route during the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 27-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
11 / 40

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs a route during the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 27-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton advances the ball after a catch during the first half of the Big 12 Championship NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
12 / 40

Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton advances the ball after a catch during the first half of the Big 12 Championship NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) runs the ball during the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
13 / 40

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) runs the ball during the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2022
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) runs after the catch during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. Oregon won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)
14 / 40

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) runs after the catch during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. Oregon won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
15 / 40

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Romeo Doubs (7) runs a route during the NCAA college football game against the San Deigo State Aztecs, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in Carson, Calif. (Ric Tapia via AP)
16 / 40

Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Romeo Doubs (7) runs a route during the NCAA college football game against the San Deigo State Aztecs, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in Carson, Calif. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips (2) runs on a punt return during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
17 / 40

UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips (2) runs on a punt return during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon wide receiver Devon Williams (2) runs with the ball after a catch as Washington State defensive back George Hicks III (18) comes in to try and make a tackle in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
18 / 40

Oregon wide receiver Devon Williams (2) runs with the ball after a catch as Washington State defensive back George Hicks III (18) comes in to try and make a tackle in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) in action during an NCAA college football game between Minnesota and Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
19 / 40

Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) in action during an NCAA college football game between Minnesota and Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ MAST
Northern Iowa wide receiver Isaiah Weston (80) runs up field during an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
20 / 40

Northern Iowa wide receiver Isaiah Weston (80) runs up field during an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue receiver David Bell plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
21 / 40

Purdue receiver David Bell plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia Tech's Tre Turner (11) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. Turner caught seven passes for a 187 yards and one score to lead Virginia Tech to a 26-17 win (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
22 / 40

Virginia Tech's Tre Turner (11) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. Turner caught seven passes for a 187 yards and one score to lead Virginia Tech to a 26-17 win (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Ben Margot/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) looks to make a cut against Villanova during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
23 / 40

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) looks to make a cut against Villanova during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan State's Jalen Nailor (8) runs against Michigan during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
24 / 40

Michigan State's Jalen Nailor (8) runs against Michigan during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. runs a route against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
25 / 40

SMU wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. runs a route against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk (10) catches a pass of 13 yards for a first down against Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
26 / 40

Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk (10) catches a pass of 13 yards for a first down against Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce runs a route against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Cincinnati won 27-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
27 / 40

Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce runs a route against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Cincinnati won 27-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU wide receiver Danny Gray runs a route against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. SMU won 31-24. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
28 / 40

SMU wide receiver Danny Gray runs a route against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. SMU won 31-24. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech's Erik Ezukanma (13) during an NCAA college football game against Florida International, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
29 / 40

Texas Tech's Erik Ezukanma (13) during an NCAA college football game against Florida International, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Brad Tollefson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh defensive back Erick Hallett (31) dives after Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) after he made a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
30 / 40

Pittsburgh defensive back Erick Hallett (31) dives after Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) after he made a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
31 / 40

Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
32 / 40

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) runs a route during the an NCAA college football game against the San Jose State University Spartans on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles. USC won, 30-7. (Ric Tapia via AP)
33 / 40

USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) runs a route during the an NCAA college football game against the San Jose State University Spartans on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles. USC won, 30-7. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) catches a pass during an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
34 / 40

Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) catches a pass during an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
35 / 40

Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama Jaguars wide receiver Jalen Tolbert plays against Southern Miss Golden Eagles at an NCAA football on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
36 / 40

South Alabama Jaguars wide receiver Jalen Tolbert plays against Southern Miss Golden Eagles at an NCAA football on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) makes a touchdown catch against Cincinnati during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
37 / 40

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) makes a touchdown catch against Cincinnati during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) runs with the ball in the first half against Utah State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 42-13. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
38 / 40

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) runs with the ball in the first half against Utah State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 42-13. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross catches a pass for a first down in the second half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
39 / 40

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross catches a pass for a first down in the second half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Michael Woods II (8) runs for a first down against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Norman, Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
40 / 40

Oklahoma wide receiver Michael Woods II (8) runs for a first down against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Norman, Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 189

The Ohio State transfer hauled in an Alabama single-season record four touchdowns of 70-plus yards, leading all Division I receivers. He also totaled 11 touchdowns of 30-plus yards or more to lead the nation. Williams is a true deep threat, finishing third on Alabama's single-season receiving yardage list with 1,572 yards, averaging 19.5 yards per reception. He is recovering from an ACL tear suffered in the national title game.

4. Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 225

Burks was a player Arkansas used in a variety of ways to try and get the ball in his hands. He averaged better than 16.0 yards per reception in all three of his seasons with the Razorbacks, finishing his junior season in 2021 with 1,104 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns in 12 games. He caught eight passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns vs. Alabama. He's a physical receiver and tough runner after the catch. He might be the best pure athlete of this year's group of pass catchers.

Related Links

5. Chris Olave, Ohio State, 6-1, 189

Olave is a very smooth and precise route runner with terrific speed that allows him to gain separation at the top of his route. Olave knows how to find the end zone, notching 35 touchdowns in 38 career games at Ohio State. He can play both inside and outside, which speaks to his versatility as a pass catcher. His lean frame might concern some teams.

Combine sleeper to watch: Romeo Doubs, Nevada, 6-2, 200

Doubs was Carson Strong's top target for the Wolf Pack the past two seasons and went over 1,000 yards in both 2020 and 2021, with 20 combined touchdowns. He stood out at the Senior Bowl last month, and has a nice blend of size, speed and ball skills.

Lions need at the position: High

Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle-El said at the Senior Bowl last month he'd love to see the competition in his room amp up this offseason by the team signing one receiver in free agency and drafting two more.

The Lions need a true No. 1 receiver on the outside to complement Amon-Ra St. Brown in the slot. They need a playmaker who can get down the field and can draw coverage on the backside.

Both Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds are unrestricted free agents, which leaves just four receivers currently on the roster under contract for next season. It's a terrific free-agent class of receivers this year, and this draft class is deep. Expect the Lions to be players both in free agency and the draft when it comes to filling their biggest need on offense this offseason.

Key stat: Of the Lions' 3,884 receiving yards this season, 2,111 came after the catch (54.4 percent), which was the third highest percentage in the NFL.

Related Content

news

Sheppard would love to have Harris back in Detroit next season

Outside linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard would love to have OLB Charles Harris back in Detroit next season, but said he will understand if Harris signs elsewhere in free agency.
news

Former teammate: 'The sky is the limit' for Swift

The sky is the limit for Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift, according to his former teammate Adrian Peterson.
news

Lions' late-season fight & improvement a credit to Campbell

The Detroit Lions' late-season fight and improvement is a credit to Dan Campbell in his first year as head coach of the team.
news

Offensive line emerging as a strength, could be a top unit in 2022

The Detroit Lions' offensive line is emerging as a strength for the team, and could be one of the top units in the league in 2022.
news

Oruwariye: Being a lockdown cornerback should always be the goal

Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye said being a lockdown cornerback should always be the goal, and he's going to continue to work towards that this offseason.
news

NFL analysts have high praise for St. Brown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to have a bright future ahead of him, and the NFL community is taking notice.
news

5 takeaways from Roger Goodell's press conference

Catch up on all the league-wide news from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's annual press conference.
news

324 prospects invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

324 prospects have been invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
news

For Aidan Hutchinson, potential to stay in Michigan & help Lions 'would mean a lot'

If the Detroit Lions drafted Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, he said it would be really exciting to come in and help the team continue to improve.
news

Brockers thinks Lions are a couple pieces away from taking off

Lions defensive end Michael Brockers thinks Detroit is just a couple pieces away from a big turnaround in 2022.
news

Q&A with Barry Sanders: Lions' run game, Campbell's first year as HC & more

Tim Twentyman caught up with Lions Legend Barry Sanders in Los Angeles for a Q&A session covering Detroit's run game, Dan Campbell's first year as head coach and more.
Advertising