2022 Combine preview: Tight end

The value of the tight end position in the NFL has skyrocketed over the years. Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and Kyle Pitts are some of the best pass-catching weapons in the league right now. They are matchup nightmares for defenses.

There isn't a Pitts in this year's draft class, but it's a solid group overall.

Top 5 tight ends to watch at the Combine:

1. Trey McBride, Colorado State, 6-3, 249

McBride is a good two-way player with strength and soft hands. He had a good week down at the Senior Bowl, where he showed he's a willing and capable in-line blocker. He caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards in 12 games this past season, though he did have just one touchdown. McBride has shown an ability to make tough catches in a crowd. He's a complete player at the position.

2. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State, 6-5, 250