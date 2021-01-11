2020 position breakdown: Wide receivers

MVP: After a slow start, Jones became Detroit's top playmaker at receiver with Golladay missing so much time.

How consistent has Jones been the last five seasons in Detroit? Jones' two touchdown catches against Minnesota Week 17 moved him into third place in franchise history with 36 touchdowns behind only Calvin Johnson and Herman Moore. That's a little better than a seven-touchdown average per season.

Jones produced nine touchdown receptions in consecutive seasons, which is only the fifth such occurrence in franchise history. The only other players to do so are Johnson (2010-11), Moore (1995-96; 1994-95) and Terry Barr (1963-64).

Most improved: Cephus, a fifth-round pick, was thrust into a role early in the year with Golladay missing the first two games with a hamstring injury. We saw him grow and get better, particularly when it came to his route running. Cephus made his biggest plays late in the season with the long touchdown catch in Chicago Week 13 and the nice touchdown grab against Minnesota Week 17.

Cephus is the first rookie in franchise history selected in the fifth round or later to catch multiple touchdowns in a season since Ty Hallock in 1993.