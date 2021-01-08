Ragnow, Fox earn second-team All-Pro honors

The accolades keep rolling in for a couple Detroit Lions players.

Already earning Pro Bowl nods in the NFC, Lions center Frank Ragnow and punter Jack Fox were named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team on Friday.

Ragnow, who is in his third season after coming to Detroit as a first-round pick out of Arkansas in 2018, finished the regular season as the second highest graded center by Pro Football Focus behind only Green Bay's Corey Linsley, who was named first-team All-Pro.