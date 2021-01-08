Ragnow, Fox earn second-team All-Pro honors

Jan 08, 2021 at 01:20 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The accolades keep rolling in for a couple Detroit Lions players.

Already earning Pro Bowl nods in the NFC, Lions center Frank Ragnow and punter Jack Fox were named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team on Friday.

Ragnow, who is in his third season after coming to Detroit as a first-round pick out of Arkansas in 2018, finished the regular season as the second highest graded center by Pro Football Focus behind only Green Bay's Corey Linsley, who was named first-team All-Pro.

In 609 pass-blocking reps this season, Ragnow gave up zero sacks and just one quarterback hit with a pass-blocking efficiency rating of 99.2 percent. He's also a road-grader in the run game, earning PFF's third highest grade among centers as a run blocker. Ragnow was called for just three penalties all year. He came back to play Week 17 and finish out the season with his teammates after missing the two previous games due to a throat injury that affected his vocal cords.

After winning a tightly contested punting battle in Lions training camp over Arryn Siposs, Fox had a stellar first season with the Lions. He set team records for highest gross (49.1) and net (44.8) punting averages in a season, which both marked the highest averages in a player's first season in NFL history.

Detroit allowed the third fewest punt return yards this season. Fox also averaged the second highest hang time on punts this season. New England punter Jake Bailey earned first-team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press.

Ragnow and Fox are now both Pro Bowlers and All Pros for the first time in their careers.

