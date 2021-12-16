Week 15 opponent: What the Cardinals are saying

2. Kingsbury views Detroit as a team that plays hard, but just isn't getting the results. He said it jumps out on tape when watching the Lions just how hard they play, and said it's a credit to their coaching staff and the culture Dan Campbell is building in Detroit that they continue to fight and play as hard as they do despite the record. He said the Lions could definitely have a different looking record if the ball had bounced their way a few more times this season.