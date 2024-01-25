10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

3. Jack Fox has been one of the best punters in the NFL not just this season but over his four-year career, but Fipp said Fox has been playing his best ball down the stretch this season and in the playoffs. His ability to flip the field and drop the ball inside the 10-yard line has been critical in Detroit's two playoff wins the last two weeks.

4. You can't be a really good running offense without the tight ends and receivers being willing and able blockers. It's a big reason why Detroit's been so good running the football all year long, and really for the last two seasons. Glenn said the 49ers have the best blocking group of receivers they will face all season.