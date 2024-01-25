4 Lions named finalists for AP awards

Detroit was 6-3 on the road this season and didn't lose back-to-back games all year. Campbell has guided the Lions to two playoffs wins the last two weeks, the first time Detroit has hosted multiple playoff games in the same season and won multiple playoff games. He's only the third coach in team history to win multiple playoff games.

Johnson controls the reigns of one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Detroit threw for at least 4,000 yards and rushed for 2,000 yards for a second consecutive season after Johnson was named offensive coordinator before the 2022 season. Those are the only two times the franchise has ever reached those numbers in the same season.