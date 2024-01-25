Brad Holmes named PFWA's 2023 NFL Executive of the Year

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been named the 2023 NFL Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.
Under the direction of Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions clinched their first division championship since 1993 this season. Detroit tied a franchise record with 12 wins during the regular season and for the first time in franchise history and have won two playoff games as they prepare to play in the NFC Championship Game Sunday against San Francisco for the first time since 1991.
Since taking over as general manager in 2021, Holmes has built one of the top young rosters in the NFL through the draft, then supplementing with terrific free-agent acquisitions along the way.
Holmes drafted players like tackle Penei Sewell (2021), defensive lineman Alim McNeill (2021), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (2021), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (2021), linebacker Derrick Barnes (2021), defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (2022), wide receiver Jameson Williams (2022), defensive lineman Josh Paschal (2022), safety Kerby Joseph (2022), linebacker James Houston (2022), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (2023), linebacker Jack Campbell (2023), tight end Sam LaPorta (2023) and defensive back Brian Branch (2023), who have all become the young core of this football team.
The 2023 draft class in particular has shattered a number of team and league records. Gibbs (11) and LaPorta (10) are the NFL's first set of rookie teammates to each produce 10 touchdowns in a season. The Lions are the first team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to produce a combined 10 rushing touchdowns and 10 receiving touchdowns from a rookie class.
During the offseason, Detroit added nine free agents, including Pro Bowl special teamer Jalen Reeves-Maybin, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, running back David Montgomery, cornerback Cam Sutton, offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and re-signed linebacker Alex Anzalone, all key veteran additions for Holmes.
This is the first PFWA Executive of the Year honor for Holmes and the Lions since the award was established in 1993.