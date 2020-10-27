10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

6. Coombs said he couldn't be mad at Jack Fox's 67-yard touchback on a punt last week. The one coaching point he did make to his cover guys on that play is they have to track the ball better, and can't fall for the fake fair catch so easily. Detroit also got a bad bounce with the ball going into the end zone there. Coombs said the same thing happened on a punt with a fake fair catch later, and his cover guys handled it much better.

7. Undlin was asked about the play of defensive end Romeo Okwara and cornerback Amani Oruwariye, two players a lot of people weren't talking a lot about to begin the year, but both have had terrific starts to the season. Okwara's been a big factor in the pass rush of late, and Oruwariye still hasn't allowed a touchdown in his coverage area this season. Undlin said both players have really been showing up this season.