10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

6. How do you go about trying to stop quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers?

It certainly won't be easy, especially after the Week 1 Rodgers had, throwing four touchdown passes in a win against the Vikings. Undlin said they have to get pressure on Rodgers, but to do that they have to cover well early in routes, or Rodgers will just get the ball out of his hands quick before the rush can get there.

7. Jamal Agnew nearly had a kickoff return touchdown last week, but he was tripped up by a shoe-string tackle. Coombs said it can be hard sometimes for a return man who's had success in the league to trust a different scheme right away, but they saw some early seams in the return game. His units close to breaking a big one.