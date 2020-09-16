10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Sep 15, 2020
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs spoke to the media Tuesday ahead of Detroit's Week 2 contest in Green Bay against the Packers.

Here are 10 takeaways from those media sessions:

1. Undlin did not use injuries as an excuse for his defense allowing 17 fourth-quarter points in the Bears' come-from-behind victory Sunday. He said Darryl Roberts and Tony McRae competed and battled after Justin Coleman and Desmond Trufant went down with hamstring injuries. Undlin said his defense just couldn't find a way to make one more play after playing three really good quarters of football.

2. Bevell liked what he saw from Adrian Peterson after the veteran back racked up 93 rushing yards in his Lions debut. Bevell said he was strong, explosive and showed terrific speed, patience and vision. Peterson certainly had the hot hand among Detroit's three top backs (Kerryon Johnson & D’Andre Swift) against the Bears. Bevell said they'll continue to rotate all three backs into the game.

3. Jack Fox averaged 49.3 yards per punt, which was also his net average in a terrific first game as Detroit's punter. Coombs said Fox was nervous before the game, but settled down after a great first punt. Doing it in practice is much different than live in a game, and Fox had a good debut vs. the Bears after winning the job in a closely contested camp battle.

4. When asked about rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah and his potential return this week after missing the season opener with a hamstring injury, Undlin was pretty noncommittal. He didn't rule a return out though, calling it a "big week" for the first-round pick.

5. It was certainly different not having fans at Ford Field. Bevell said one consequence of all that crowd noise being taken out of the building is more communication can be heard both on the field between the two units and even coming from the sideline to the players. Bevell said it was a good learning experience. He knows how important it will be to change calls and hand signals each week because all that stuff is much easier to hear on both sides of the ball in an empty stadium.

