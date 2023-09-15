10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will the defensive line bring the heat again this week?

20man: Aidan Hutchinson , Charles Harris, James Houston and the rest of the players upfront have to be licking their chops with the news that Seattle could be without both of their starting tackles Sunday. Left tackle Charles Cross is dealing with a toe injury and right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) has already been placed on IR.

Detroit's front put a lot of pressure on Patrick Mahomes last week even though they didn't get home to record a sack. The Lions had 17 hurries and seven quarterback hits. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said Thursday he was most proud of how disciplined they were as a rushing unit. I'd expect them to make things difficult on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith Sunday. They'll have to be disciplined again. Smith hurt them with his feet in last year's matchup and they can't afford to allow him to do that this time around.