Draft Coverage

Lions draft linebacker Jack Campbell

Apr 27, 2023 at 10:46 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

With their second pick (No. 18) in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft, the Lions addressed a need on defense by selecting bruising Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.

Campbell possesses terrific size at 6-foot-4, 249 pounds, and is a tackle-to-tackle run stuffer with good lateral quickness. His 6.74 three-cone and 4.24 short shuttle were No. 1 among linebackers at the Combine. He also has a ton of production.

A two-year starter at the MIKE linebacker spot for the Hawkeyes, Campbell recorded 143 tackles as a junior in 2021 and 128 this past season in his senior year. He became the first Hawkeyes player to win the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker this past season.

"I feel like non-negotiables at linebacker are your eyes and your feet," Campbell said at the Combine. "It starts right there. It's simple stuff. A lot of people kind of overlook it and take it to a new level, that I don't think you need to take it to. I think you have to stay true to yourself and your fundamentals and then the mental aspect.

"The mental aspect at linebacker is the most important part to be able to perform at the highest level. I feel like coming from the University of Iowa, coming from a program led by Kirk Ferentz and the way we approach things. I feel like I've already come from a pro-level system and how we operate there as an organization. I think that's going to help me translate my game to the next level."

Campbell joins Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and others in Detroit's linebacker room. He joins a Lions' defense that ranked 29th against the run last season (146.5) and were 30th in average yards per carry allowed (5.22). Campbell should help impact those numbers in Detroit's favor.

