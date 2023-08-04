TWENTYMAN: 10 players who stood out in camp practices

Gardner-Johnson has been an emotional and vocal leader every time he steps on the field in Allen Park. He tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions last season and that ball production has already shown up in camp. There was an injury scare with him early on but that's in the rearview mirror. Gardner-Johnson is versatile and a team leader, and he's going to make this defense a heck of a lot better.

We get so used to St. Brown making every play and being a security blanket for Goff that we may take him for granted sometimes. St. Brown has been terrific so far in camp. He completely dominated the third day of practice with six touchdowns in a 10-play stretch in 7-on-7 and team periods. The way he's looked in camp, 100-catches and 1,000 yards is about the floor for him.

8. Defensive lineman Alim McNeill