Camp Notes: Hutchinson dominant in Lions' scrimmage-like practice

Aidan Hutchinson was afforded an entire offseason to work on his body and his craft, and so far through 10 practices of training camp it looks like the hard work is paying off for the second-year defensive lineman.

Hutchinson was dominant at Thursday's scrimmage-like practice in Allen Park. He beat Pro Bowl right tackle Penei Sewell for a couple sacks and had three total during team periods. He also made a couple plays when he was asked to drop back and play in space.

The biggest difference in Hutchinson in Year 2, other than having a year under his belt and the game slowing down, is the strength he's added to his frame. Just looking at him that's obvious, but then watching him shed blocks and bullrush his way into the backfield play after play has been impressive to watch.

"Hutch looks good, man," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said earlier in training camp. "Just his mindset. He's wired the right way. He's been training. Obviously, putting in the work. He's pretty smart and conscientious, and he's a guy I can't wait to get the pads on because you know he's really going to show up. His style of play is violent. He's aggressive."

The runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Hutchinson logged 9.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his first season, becoming the only rookie in NFL history to produce a season with 9.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.