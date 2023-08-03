Camp Notes: Hutchinson dominant in Lions' scrimmage-like practice

Aidan Hutchinson was afforded an entire offseason to work on his body and his craft, and so far through 10 practices of training camp it looks like the hard work is paying off for the second-year defensive lineman.
Hutchinson was dominant at Thursday's scrimmage-like practice in Allen Park. He beat Pro Bowl right tackle Penei Sewell for a couple sacks and had three total during team periods. He also made a couple plays when he was asked to drop back and play in space.
The biggest difference in Hutchinson in Year 2, other than having a year under his belt and the game slowing down, is the strength he's added to his frame. Just looking at him that's obvious, but then watching him shed blocks and bullrush his way into the backfield play after play has been impressive to watch.
"Hutch looks good, man," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said earlier in training camp. "Just his mindset. He's wired the right way. He's been training. Obviously, putting in the work. He's pretty smart and conscientious, and he's a guy I can't wait to get the pads on because you know he's really going to show up. His style of play is violent. He's aggressive."
The runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Hutchinson logged 9.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his first season, becoming the only rookie in NFL history to produce a season with 9.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
He said after practice Thursday he is so much stronger than he was last year with how he attacked the weight room this offseason. It's translated to the field. Hutchinson was good last year, but the way he's playing early in camp it looks like he's ready to become a star in this league.
View photos from Day 9 of Detroit Lions training camp on Wednesday August 2, 2023.
GETTING NOTICED
One undrafted rookie free agent who has caught the eye of Campbell and the coaching staff is wide receiver Dylan Drummond out of Eastern Michigan. Drummond was a tryout player in the spring who quickly became a playmaker in OTAs and minicamp. That has continued here into training camp.
"You've got to do everything right, for a guy like him," Campbell said of Drummond. "Because you're not the only one who sees that. We see it. He makes plays every day. He really, mentally, can play all the positions. He competes in special teams and I would say he's hard to ignore. He's continuing to climb the depth chart, so he's doing exactly what a guy like him has to do. He's doing everything right. He rarely messes something up and if he does, he learns from it, he grows and it doesn't happen again, so he's doing a good job."
Drummond (6-0, 186) caught 97 passes for 1,229 yards and nine touchdowns the last two seasons combined at Eastern.
EXCITED FOR JOINT PRACTICES
Campbell can't wait for the New York Giants to be in Allen Park next Tuesday and Wednesday for joint practices ahead of the preseason opener for both teams at Ford Field on Friday.
The competition level and intensity ramp up when two teams practice together, and Campbell is expecting some great looks and good work over those two days.
"(Giants Defensive Coordinator Don) Martindale's going to give us everything we can handle," Campbell said. "We're going to get every look you could possibly imagine. It's going to be chaotic. Guys are going to be – their head's going to be spinning, which it's our job to calm them down, but it's just going to be unbelievable – and it's different talent, it's a different look, a different talent that they haven't seen. They've been going against their own guys, so it's going to be unbelievable."
EXTRA POINTS
- Veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is considered day to day after re-joining the team on the PUP list this week after missing the first week of camp for medical reasons.
- Campbell had a good line Thursday when asked about the potential for his offense in 2023. He said last year at this time they were in offense 101 with a new coordinator and new scheme. This year they've graduated to offense 202. "We are so far beyond where we were because of communication and guys being on the same page and I think that's where (Jared) Goff has really grown for us too, is Year 2 in this system. So, that's what excites me," he said.