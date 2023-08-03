training-camp-news

Presented by

Camp Notes: Hutchinson dominant in Lions' scrimmage-like practice

Aug 03, 2023 at 02:04 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Aidan Hutchinson was afforded an entire offseason to work on his body and his craft, and so far through 10 practices of training camp it looks like the hard work is paying off for the second-year defensive lineman.

Hutchinson was dominant at Thursday's scrimmage-like practice in Allen Park. He beat Pro Bowl right tackle Penei Sewell for a couple sacks and had three total during team periods. He also made a couple plays when he was asked to drop back and play in space.

The biggest difference in Hutchinson in Year 2, other than having a year under his belt and the game slowing down, is the strength he's added to his frame. Just looking at him that's obvious, but then watching him shed blocks and bullrush his way into the backfield play after play has been impressive to watch.

"Hutch looks good, man," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said earlier in training camp. "Just his mindset. He's wired the right way. He's been training. Obviously, putting in the work. He's pretty smart and conscientious, and he's a guy I can't wait to get the pads on because you know he's really going to show up. His style of play is violent. He's aggressive."

The runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Hutchinson logged 9.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his first season, becoming the only rookie in NFL history to produce a season with 9.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

He said after practice Thursday he is so much stronger than he was last year with how he attacked the weight room this offseason. It's translated to the field. Hutchinson was good last year, but the way he's playing early in camp it looks like he's ready to become a star in this league.

Training camp photos: August 2, 2023

View photos from Day 9 of Detroit Lions training camp on Wednesday August 2, 2023.

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 49

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 49

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 49

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 49

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 49

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 49

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 49

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Christian Covington (52) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 49

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Christian Covington (52) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 49

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 49

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 49

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 49

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 49

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 49

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 49

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 49

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 49

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 49

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 49

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 49

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Starling Thomas (49) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 49

Detroit Lions cornerback Starling Thomas (49) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 49

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 49

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 49

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 49

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (38) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 49

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (38) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 49

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 49

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 49

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 49

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 49

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 49

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 49

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 49

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 49

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 49

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 49

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 49

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 49

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 49

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 49

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 49

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 49

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 49

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 49

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 49

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 49

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) with fans during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 49

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) with fans during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) with fans during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 49

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) with fans during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

GETTING NOTICED

One undrafted rookie free agent who has caught the eye of Campbell and the coaching staff is wide receiver Dylan Drummond out of Eastern Michigan. Drummond was a tryout player in the spring who quickly became a playmaker in OTAs and minicamp. That has continued here into training camp.

"You've got to do everything right, for a guy like him," Campbell said of Drummond. "Because you're not the only one who sees that. We see it. He makes plays every day. He really, mentally, can play all the positions. He competes in special teams and I would say he's hard to ignore. He's continuing to climb the depth chart, so he's doing exactly what a guy like him has to do. He's doing everything right. He rarely messes something up and if he does, he learns from it, he grows and it doesn't happen again, so he's doing a good job."

Drummond (6-0, 186) caught 97 passes for 1,229 yards and nine touchdowns the last two seasons combined at Eastern.

Related Links

EXCITED FOR JOINT PRACTICES

Campbell can't wait for the New York Giants to be in Allen Park next Tuesday and Wednesday for joint practices ahead of the preseason opener for both teams at Ford Field on Friday.

The competition level and intensity ramp up when two teams practice together, and Campbell is expecting some great looks and good work over those two days.

"(Giants Defensive Coordinator Don) Martindale's going to give us everything we can handle," Campbell said. "We're going to get every look you could possibly imagine. It's going to be chaotic. Guys are going to be – their head's going to be spinning, which it's our job to calm them down, but it's just going to be unbelievable – and it's different talent, it's a different look, a different talent that they haven't seen. They've been going against their own guys, so it's going to be unbelievable."

EXTRA POINTS

  • Veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is considered day to day after re-joining the team on the PUP list this week after missing the first week of camp for medical reasons.
  • Campbell had a good line Thursday when asked about the potential for his offense in 2023. He said last year at this time they were in offense 101 with a new coordinator and new scheme. This year they've graduated to offense 202. "We are so far beyond where we were because of communication and guys being on the same page and I think that's where (Jared) Goff has really grown for us too, is Year 2 in this system. So, that's what excites me," he said.

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

Reynolds likes Lions' versatility on offense: 'We attack the defense'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds likes the versatility and creativity in OC Ben Johnson's offensive scheme.

news

Camp Notes: Williams stands out at Wednesday's practice, will see significant preseason reps

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 9 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

Lions excited to see what Paschal can do in second season

Second-year defensive lineman Josh Paschal is healthy heading into Year 2, and the Detroit Lions are excited to see what he can do.

news

Jones Jr. returns to practice from NFI list: It felt good to be out there

The surroundings look similar, but the vibe is different for wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. in his return to the Detroit Lions after a two-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Camp Notes: No block, no rock - Williams listening to OC's message

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 8 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 8 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

Rookie Branch showing instincts & ball-hawk ability in practice

There's a lot to learn for a rookie defensive back in the transition from college star to the NFL, but Brian Branch is handling his business on the practice field.

news

Camp Notes: Rookies Gibbs & Campbell benefiting from first-team reps

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 7 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 7 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

Advertising