TWENTYMAN: 10 free agents that could interest Lions

The official start of the new league year and free agency is one week away, and that's when the reshaping of Detroit's roster can officially begin for Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

In his first year as general manager in 2021, Holmes signed a lot of free agents to one-year contracts. The only multi-year deal he dished out in free agency was to running back Jamaal Williams.

"It's great when it works out and you can find that on a one-year deal, isn't it? But like I was saying when we talked at the end of the season, we were in a position where we had to resort to a lot of those one-year deals, just with the resources that we had available to us," Holmes said at last week's NFL Scouting Combine.

"We'll have a little bit more resources available to us this year, where we can search for … we're not just searching for one-year deal guys. I'm not saying that we won't sign a guy that's on a one-year deal, that'll still be in play, but I guess you can say the universe is a lot more open to us this year."

With that being said, here is my list of 10 potential free agents that could interest the Lions:

1. S Marcus Williams, New Orleans