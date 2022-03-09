TWENTYMAN: 10 free agents that could interest Lions

Mar 09, 2022 at 07:45 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The official start of the new league year and free agency is one week away, and that's when the reshaping of Detroit's roster can officially begin for Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

In his first year as general manager in 2021, Holmes signed a lot of free agents to one-year contracts. The only multi-year deal he dished out in free agency was to running back Jamaal Williams.

"It's great when it works out and you can find that on a one-year deal, isn't it? But like I was saying when we talked at the end of the season, we were in a position where we had to resort to a lot of those one-year deals, just with the resources that we had available to us," Holmes said at last week's NFL Scouting Combine.

"We'll have a little bit more resources available to us this year, where we can search for … we're not just searching for one-year deal guys. I'm not saying that we won't sign a guy that's on a one-year deal, that'll still be in play, but I guess you can say the universe is a lot more open to us this year."

With that being said, here is my list of 10 potential free agents that could interest the Lions:

1. S Marcus Williams, New Orleans

Even if the Lions re-sign safety Tracy Walker, the Lions could hit a home-run by signing Williams and having two veteran safeties with experience in this defense playing side by side. Campbell and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn know Williams well from their time in New Orleans. Williams would add a ton of playmaking ability to the Lions secondary. Over the last three years alone, he has nine interceptions and has defended 28 passes and forced three fumbles.

2. LB De'Vondre Campbell, Green Bay

Campbell had the second highest grade among all NFL inside linebackers by Pro Football Focus last year, earning him a Pro Bowl nod. He notched 146 tackles (102 solo) with a couple sacks, two interceptions and six tackles for loss. Like Williams, Campbell would bring instant production to a Lions' defense that still has some work to do filling out their linebacker corps.

3. WR Allen Robinson II, Chicago

It was a tough 2021 campaign for Robinson in one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL. But just a year prior Robinson caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards with six touchdowns in 16 games played. That was his second straight 1,000-yard season (2019 & 2020). He's one of the best receivers in the league getting off the line of scrimmage and is terrific using his big frame (6-2, 220) on 50-50 balls. New Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was very clear when speaking to reporters at the Combine last week that for his offense to take the next step, they need an outside vertical threat who can win one-on-one matchups outside the numbers. Robinson could fit the bill.

4. EDGE Dante Fowler Jr., Atlanta

The former third overall pick has had an up and down six seasons in the NFL, but there's a connection here between him, Holmes and assistant GM Ray Agnew. Fowler's best season as a pro came in 2019 when he started 14 games for the Rams and recorded 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. The Lions did a great job getting the most out of Charles Harris last year, another former first-round pick who hadn't quite lived up to expectations. Can they do it again?

Related Links

5. WR DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville

At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Chark has the size and length needed to be an impact player in the red zone and a deep threat. He played in only four games last year due to injury, but had a 1,000-yard season in 2019 with eight touchdowns. He has a career 13.9 yards per reception average.

6. LB Foyesade Oluokun, Atlanta

Talk about production from the interior linebacker position, Oluokun led the NFL with 192 tackles (102 solo) and also added a couple sacks, three interceptions (including the game clincher against the Lions Week 16) and six passes defended. He's a high-volume tackler with playmaking ability. This isn't a very deep class of free agent linebackers, so players like Oluokun should benefit from that.

7. DL William Gholston, Tampa Bay

Talk about position versatility, which this Lions coaching staff loves. Gholston has played both left and right defensive end and can also slot inside at 6-foot-6, 281 pounds. He's coming off a career-high 4.5 sacks, and would be a nice veteran leader in that room for Detroit's young players upfront, along with Michael Brockers. He's played in 136 career games with 78 starts and hasn't missed a game since 2017.

2022 NFL Combine drills: Defensive backs

View photos of the defensive backs at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Oregon defensive back Verone McKinley III (56) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
1 / 58

Oregon defensive back Verone McKinley III (56) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech defensive back Damarcus Fields (12) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
2 / 58

Texas Tech defensive back Damarcus Fields (12) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston defensive back Damarion Williams (36) participates the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
3 / 58

Houston defensive back Damarion Williams (36) participates the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre (59) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
4 / 58

Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre (59) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas defensive back Montaric Brown (05) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
5 / 58

Arkansas defensive back Montaric Brown (05) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole (47) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
6 / 58

Louisville defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole (47) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn defensive back Smoke Monday runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 / 58

Auburn defensive back Smoke Monday runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Akayleb Evans (11) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
8 / 58

Missouri defensive back Akayleb Evans (11) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia Tech defensive back Juanyeh Thomas runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9 / 58

Georgia Tech defensive back Juanyeh Thomas runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State defensive back MJ Emerson (10) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
10 / 58

Mississippi State defensive back MJ Emerson (10) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana-Lafayette defensive back Percy Butler (45) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
11 / 58

Louisiana-Lafayette defensive back Percy Butler (45) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Chase Lucas (22) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
12 / 58

Arizona State defensive back Chase Lucas (22) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam (09) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
13 / 58

Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam (09) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Fayetteville State defensive back Joshua Williams (37) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
14 / 58

Fayetteville State defensive back Joshua Williams (37) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State defensive back Jaquan Brisker (44) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
15 / 58

Penn State defensive back Jaquan Brisker (44) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida A&M defensive back Markquese Bell (41) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
16 / 58

Florida A&M defensive back Markquese Bell (41) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (50) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
17 / 58

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (50) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive back Mario Goodrich runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
18 / 58

Clemson defensive back Mario Goodrich runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (42) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
19 / 58

Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (42) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky defensive back Yusuf Corker (49) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
20 / 58

Kentucky defensive back Yusuf Corker (49) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell (62) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
21 / 58

Oklahoma defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell (62) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Toledo defensive back Tycen Anderson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
22 / 58

Toledo defensive back Tycen Anderson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (55) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
23 / 58

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (55) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor defensive back JT Woods runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
24 / 58

Baylor defensive back JT Woods runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
25 / 58

Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami defensive back Bubba Bolden runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
26 / 58

Miami defensive back Bubba Bolden runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State defensive back Tariq Castro-Fields runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
27 / 58

Penn State defensive back Tariq Castro-Fields runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana-Lafayette defensive back Percy Butler (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
28 / 58

Louisiana-Lafayette defensive back Percy Butler (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Joshua Jobe runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
29 / 58

Alabama defensive back Joshua Jobe runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (46) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
30 / 58

Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (46) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh defensive back Damarri Mathis runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
31 / 58

Pittsburgh defensive back Damarri Mathis runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
32 / 58

Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UTSA defensive back Tariq Woolen (38) participates in the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
33 / 58

UTSA defensive back Tariq Woolen (38) participates in the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller (33) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
34 / 58

Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller (33) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones (19) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
35 / 58

Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones (19) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (29) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
36 / 58

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (29) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina State defensive back Cobie Durant (08) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
37 / 58

South Carolina State defensive back Cobie Durant (08) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon (16) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
38 / 58

Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon (16) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (21) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
39 / 58

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (21) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon defensive back Mykael Wright (39) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
40 / 58

Oregon defensive back Mykael Wright (39) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive back Cordale Flott (13) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
41 / 58

LSU defensive back Cordale Flott (13) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary (25) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
42 / 58

Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary (25) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt (30) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
43 / 58

Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt (30) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor defensive back Kalon Barnes runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
44 / 58

Baylor defensive back Kalon Barnes runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner prepares to run the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
45 / 58

Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner prepares to run the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
USC defensive back Chris Steele (27) runs the 40-yardd daash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
46 / 58

USC defensive back Chris Steele (27) runs the 40-yardd daash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson (34) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
47 / 58

Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson (34) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas defensive back Josh Thompson (32) warms up at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
48 / 58

Texas defensive back Josh Thompson (32) warms up at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
USC defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart (31) runs the 40-yardd daash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
49 / 58

USC defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart (31) runs the 40-yardd daash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Sam Houston State defensive back Zyon McCollum runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
50 / 58

Sam Houston State defensive back Zyon McCollum runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
51 / 58

Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri Western State defensive back Sam Webb (35) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
52 / 58

Missouri Western State defensive back Sam Webb (35) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Dax Hill (53) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
53 / 58

Michigan defensive back Dax Hill (53) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma State defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel (52) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
54 / 58

Oklahoma State defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel (52) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie (26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
55 / 58

Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie (26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive back Leon O'Neal (58) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
56 / 58

Texas A&M defensive back Leon O'Neal (58) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph (54) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
57 / 58

Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph (54) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati defensive back Coby Bryant gets set to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
58 / 58

Cincinnati defensive back Coby Bryant gets set to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

8. WR Christian Kirk, Arizona

Kirk would give the Lions an infusion of speed and a deep threat. He brings some inside/outside position versatility and is only 25 years old. Kirk caught a career-high 77 passes on 103 targets for 982 yards with five touchdowns, while averaging 12.8 yards per reception.

9. WR Michael Gallup, Dallas

Gallup, 26, is coming off a December ACL tear, but if the Lions are expected to add a receiver in free agency and the draft, they can wait on Gallup and hope he's ready right around the start of the regular season. Gallup has good size (6-1, 198) and has averaged 15.0 yards per reception throughout his career. He's a big-play threat with a 1,000-yard season under his belt.

10. EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami

Ogbah, 28, has been a good player for a long time and is coming off back-to-back nine-sack seasons in Miami. He's got great size (6-4, 275) and some position versatility. He defended 12 passes last season, which is another tool in his tool belt.

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 NFL pro days to watch this week.
news

10 players who impressed at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Could Lions be interested in drafting an interior DL from this deep draft class?

The 2022 draft class is stacked with interior defensive line talent. Could one of those players interest the Detroit Lions?
news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 4 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

2022 draft class features several versatile linebackers that could interest Lions

If the Detroit Lions want to add talent and depth to the linebacker position this offseason, the 2022 draft class has a few versatile playmakers who can help a team right away.
news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 3 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Hutchinson vs. Thibodeaux: Who's the top pass rusher in this draft?

The projected top two pass rushers in the 2022 NFL Draft spoke to the media Friday at the Combine.
news

NFC NORTH: What the head coaches are saying

See what Matt LaFleur, Kevin O'Connell, Matt Eberflus and Dan Campbell had to say at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 2 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Lions could bolster tight end depth via NFL Draft

If the Detroit Lions want to bolster their depth at tight end, the 2022 draft class could be a good place to look.
news

QB prospects have high praise for Lions coaching staff

The quarterback prospects the Detroit Lions worked with at the Senior Bowl had high praise for the coaching staff when speaking to the media Wednesday.
Advertising