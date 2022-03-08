TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

3. South Alabama, Thurs., March 10

Who to watch: Jalen Tolbert had a good Senior Bowl and parlayed that into a solid Combine last week. His 4.49 time in the 40 is just fine, but it will be interesting to see if he decides to run again Thursday to try to get into the low 4.4's. It might not hurt with how fast the receiver class was at the Combine. His other measurables were solid. Showing off his route running ability will be huge at his pro day. He's not the biggest receiver (6-1, 194), so his ability to be a technician as a route runner will be important.

2. Oklahoma, Wed., March 9

Who to watch: Nik Bonitto isn't one of the first names we think of when talking about this deep edge rusher class, but the Sooner had a nice Combine. He ran the 40 in 4.54 with a 35.5-inch vertical and 10' broad. He's got good size at 6-foot-3, 248 pounds. He might look to improve some of the short shuttle and 3-cone drills at his pro day, and on-field workouts will be key. How versatile of a player is he?

Also keep an eye on: Edge Isaiah Thomas, DT Perrion Winfrey, RB Kennedy Brooks, S Delarrin Turner-Yell, LB Brian Asamoah, TE Jeremiah Hall, G Marquis Hayes, K Gabe Brkic, G Tyrese Robinson and WR Mike Woods

1. Arkansas, Wed., March 9

Who to watch: Treylon Burks has the size and production that makes him one of the best receiver prospects in this year's draft. Some analysts were a little disappointed with his 40 time of 4.55 at the Combine, but watching Burks on tape is a great example of the difference between play speed and 40 speed. He consistently runs away from competition on tape at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. Still, a 40 time in the 4.4's at Arkansas' pro day will relieve some concerns about his long speed.