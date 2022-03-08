TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Mar 08, 2022 at 01:56 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

5. Tulsa, Fri., March 11

Who to watch: NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein described Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith as "big, wide and nasty." He's considered to have a high ceiling with the potential to move inside to guard and play right away in the NFL because of his size and demeanor. Smith (6-5, 324) is a little bit raw from a technical standpoint, but the potential is there because of his size and athletic traits. The bench press and field drills will be important for him here.

Also keep an eye on: WR Josh Johnson and G Chris Paul

4. Illinois, Fri., March 11

Who to watch: This is looking to be a pretty deep class at safety, and Kerby Joseph (6-1, 203) is one of those players that helps add to that depth. A one year starter, Joseph had five interceptions and forced a couple fumbles in 2021. He had a 38.5-inch vertical and a 10'3" broad jump at the Combine, but didn't run the 40. That will be the next piece of the evaluation for him at his pro day.

Also keep an eye on: T Vederian Lowe, LB Jake Hansen and P Blake Hayes

2022 NFL Combine drills: Defensive backs

View photos of the defensive backs at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Oregon defensive back Verone McKinley III (56) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
1 / 58

Oregon defensive back Verone McKinley III (56) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech defensive back Damarcus Fields (12) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
2 / 58

Texas Tech defensive back Damarcus Fields (12) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston defensive back Damarion Williams (36) participates the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
3 / 58

Houston defensive back Damarion Williams (36) participates the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre (59) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
4 / 58

Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre (59) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas defensive back Montaric Brown (05) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
5 / 58

Arkansas defensive back Montaric Brown (05) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole (47) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
6 / 58

Louisville defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole (47) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn defensive back Smoke Monday runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 / 58

Auburn defensive back Smoke Monday runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Akayleb Evans (11) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
8 / 58

Missouri defensive back Akayleb Evans (11) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia Tech defensive back Juanyeh Thomas runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9 / 58

Georgia Tech defensive back Juanyeh Thomas runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State defensive back MJ Emerson (10) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
10 / 58

Mississippi State defensive back MJ Emerson (10) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana-Lafayette defensive back Percy Butler (45) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
11 / 58

Louisiana-Lafayette defensive back Percy Butler (45) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Chase Lucas (22) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
12 / 58

Arizona State defensive back Chase Lucas (22) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam (09) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
13 / 58

Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam (09) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Fayetteville State defensive back Joshua Williams (37) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
14 / 58

Fayetteville State defensive back Joshua Williams (37) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State defensive back Jaquan Brisker (44) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
15 / 58

Penn State defensive back Jaquan Brisker (44) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida A&M defensive back Markquese Bell (41) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
16 / 58

Florida A&M defensive back Markquese Bell (41) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (50) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
17 / 58

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (50) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive back Mario Goodrich runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
18 / 58

Clemson defensive back Mario Goodrich runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (42) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
19 / 58

Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (42) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky defensive back Yusuf Corker (49) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
20 / 58

Kentucky defensive back Yusuf Corker (49) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell (62) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
21 / 58

Oklahoma defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell (62) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Toledo defensive back Tycen Anderson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
22 / 58

Toledo defensive back Tycen Anderson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (55) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
23 / 58

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (55) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor defensive back JT Woods runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
24 / 58

Baylor defensive back JT Woods runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
25 / 58

Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami defensive back Bubba Bolden runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
26 / 58

Miami defensive back Bubba Bolden runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State defensive back Tariq Castro-Fields runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
27 / 58

Penn State defensive back Tariq Castro-Fields runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana-Lafayette defensive back Percy Butler (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
28 / 58

Louisiana-Lafayette defensive back Percy Butler (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Joshua Jobe runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
29 / 58

Alabama defensive back Joshua Jobe runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (46) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
30 / 58

Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (46) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh defensive back Damarri Mathis runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
31 / 58

Pittsburgh defensive back Damarri Mathis runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
32 / 58

Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UTSA defensive back Tariq Woolen (38) participates in the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
33 / 58

UTSA defensive back Tariq Woolen (38) participates in the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller (33) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
34 / 58

Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller (33) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones (19) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
35 / 58

Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones (19) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (29) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
36 / 58

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (29) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina State defensive back Cobie Durant (08) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
37 / 58

South Carolina State defensive back Cobie Durant (08) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon (16) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
38 / 58

Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon (16) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (21) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
39 / 58

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (21) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon defensive back Mykael Wright (39) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
40 / 58

Oregon defensive back Mykael Wright (39) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive back Cordale Flott (13) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
41 / 58

LSU defensive back Cordale Flott (13) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary (25) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
42 / 58

Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary (25) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt (30) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
43 / 58

Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt (30) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor defensive back Kalon Barnes runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
44 / 58

Baylor defensive back Kalon Barnes runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner prepares to run the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
45 / 58

Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner prepares to run the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
USC defensive back Chris Steele (27) runs the 40-yardd daash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
46 / 58

USC defensive back Chris Steele (27) runs the 40-yardd daash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson (34) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
47 / 58

Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson (34) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas defensive back Josh Thompson (32) warms up at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
48 / 58

Texas defensive back Josh Thompson (32) warms up at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
USC defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart (31) runs the 40-yardd daash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
49 / 58

USC defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart (31) runs the 40-yardd daash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Sam Houston State defensive back Zyon McCollum runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
50 / 58

Sam Houston State defensive back Zyon McCollum runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
51 / 58

Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri Western State defensive back Sam Webb (35) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
52 / 58

Missouri Western State defensive back Sam Webb (35) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Dax Hill (53) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
53 / 58

Michigan defensive back Dax Hill (53) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma State defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel (52) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
54 / 58

Oklahoma State defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel (52) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie (26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
55 / 58

Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie (26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive back Leon O'Neal (58) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
56 / 58

Texas A&M defensive back Leon O'Neal (58) performs during the bench press portion of the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph (54) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
57 / 58

Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph (54) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati defensive back Coby Bryant gets set to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
58 / 58

Cincinnati defensive back Coby Bryant gets set to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. South Alabama, Thurs., March 10

Who to watch: Jalen Tolbert had a good Senior Bowl and parlayed that into a solid Combine last week. His 4.49 time in the 40 is just fine, but it will be interesting to see if he decides to run again Thursday to try to get into the low 4.4's. It might not hurt with how fast the receiver class was at the Combine. His other measurables were solid. Showing off his route running ability will be huge at his pro day. He's not the biggest receiver (6-1, 194), so his ability to be a technician as a route runner will be important.

2. Oklahoma, Wed., March 9

Who to watch: Nik Bonitto isn't one of the first names we think of when talking about this deep edge rusher class, but the Sooner had a nice Combine. He ran the 40 in 4.54 with a 35.5-inch vertical and 10' broad. He's got good size at 6-foot-3, 248 pounds. He might look to improve some of the short shuttle and 3-cone drills at his pro day, and on-field workouts will be key. How versatile of a player is he?

Also keep an eye on: Edge Isaiah Thomas, DT Perrion Winfrey, RB Kennedy Brooks, S Delarrin Turner-Yell, LB Brian Asamoah, TE Jeremiah Hall, G Marquis Hayes, K Gabe Brkic, G Tyrese Robinson and WR Mike Woods

1. Arkansas, Wed., March 9

Who to watch: Treylon Burks has the size and production that makes him one of the best receiver prospects in this year's draft. Some analysts were a little disappointed with his 40 time of 4.55 at the Combine, but watching Burks on tape is a great example of the difference between play speed and 40 speed. He consistently runs away from competition on tape at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. Still, a 40 time in the 4.4's at Arkansas' pro day will relieve some concerns about his long speed.

Also keep an eye on: DT John Ridgeway, Edge Tre Williams, CB Montaric Brown and OT Myron Cunningham

Related Content

news

10 players who impressed at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Could Lions be interested in drafting an interior DL from this deep draft class?

The 2022 draft class is stacked with interior defensive line talent. Could one of those players interest the Detroit Lions?
news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 4 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

2022 draft class features several versatile linebackers that could interest Lions

If the Detroit Lions want to add talent and depth to the linebacker position this offseason, the 2022 draft class has a few versatile playmakers who can help a team right away.
news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 3 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Hutchinson vs. Thibodeaux: Who's the top pass rusher in this draft?

The projected top two pass rushers in the 2022 NFL Draft spoke to the media Friday at the Combine.
news

NFC NORTH: What the head coaches are saying

See what Matt LaFleur, Kevin O'Connell, Matt Eberflus and Dan Campbell had to say at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 2 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Lions could bolster tight end depth via NFL Draft

If the Detroit Lions want to bolster their depth at tight end, the 2022 draft class could be a good place to look.
news

QB prospects have high praise for Lions coaching staff

The quarterback prospects the Detroit Lions worked with at the Senior Bowl had high praise for the coaching staff when speaking to the media Wednesday.
news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 1 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Advertising