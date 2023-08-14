Williams feels the eyes on him: 'No pressure. I was born for this'

We haven't seen a lot of Williams since the Lions made him the No. 12 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft. He played in only six games last year after rehabbing a college knee injury. Because he missed so much time last season, and because of the fact that he'll miss the first six games due to a gambling suspension, the plan has been for him to get a lot of practice and preseason reps to build them up and get to a point where he's in a good place before having to be away from the team.