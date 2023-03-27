NOTEBOOK: Sean Payton isn't surprised by Lions' improvement under Dan Campbell

Lions general manager Brad Holmes had a plan in free agency to improve Detroit's secondary, and he made signing veteran cornerback Cam Sutton one of his first priorities. The former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback played every position in the secondary over his first six seasons in the league and is expected to be a versatile player in Detroit too after signing a three-year contract with the Lions in free agency.

"The first thing I think about is his above-the-neck game, his maturity and his preparation," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday, when asked what Detroit was getting in Sutton. "But, in stating that first, you're almost disrespectful to his talent. He's a talented guy. But beyond that, I think the things that are his calling cards are his intellect and his prep, his communication skills. I just think it allows him to be versatile. He does a good job of getting people around him on the same page and I'd imagine those are skills that are going to travel."