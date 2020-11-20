Lions at Panthers injury report: Nov. 20

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|hip
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|hip
|LP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|concussion
|not listed
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Austin Bryant
|DE
|thigh
|NP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Da'Shawn Hand
|DL
|groin
|not listed
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Will Harris
|S
|groin
|not listed
|not listed
|LP
|Questionable
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|right thumb
|NP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|OL
|foot
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jamal Agnew
|RB/WR
|ribs
|FP
|FP
|FP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|toe
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Christian Jones
|LB
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|WR
|knee
|NP
|LP
|FP
|Jayron Kearse
|S
|ankle
|not listed
|LP
|FP
|Nick Williams
|DL
|shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP