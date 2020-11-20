Injury Report

Lions at Panthers injury report: Nov. 20

Nov 20, 2020 at 03:49 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Danny Amendola WR hip NP NP NP Out
Kenny Golladay WR hip LP NP NP Out
D'Andre Swift RB concussion not listed NP NP Out
Austin Bryant DE thigh NP LP LP Questionable
Jarrad Davis LB knee LP LP LP Questionable
Da'Shawn Hand DL groin not listed LP LP Questionable
Will Harris S groin not listed not listed LP Questionable
Matthew Stafford QB right thumb NP LP LP Questionable
Halapoulivaati Vaitai OL foot LP LP LP Questionable
Jamal Agnew RB/WR ribs FP FP FP
T.J. Hockenson TE toe LP LP FP
Christian Jones LB knee LP LP LP
Marvin Jones Jr. WR knee NP LP FP
Jayron Kearse S ankle not listed LP FP
Nick Williams DL shoulder LP FP FP

