10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will Lions call up a practice squad WR this week?

20man: Both teams kind of control their own destiny with one game remaining against each of their division opponents. New England ends the year at Miami, and has home games against Buffalo and New York (Jets).

I think overall it's harder for the Patriots just because of the current playoff picture in the AFC. The Patriots at 4-5 are currently the No. 10 seed in the AFC. The Lions are also the No. 10 seed in the NFC with an identical 4-5 record. But the two teams ahead of New England still outside the playoff picture are Tennessee and Cleveland at 6-3. The four through seven seeds in the AFC are all two games ahead of the Pats at 6-3.