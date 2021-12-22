Josh Reynolds making the most of his opportunity in Detroit

There are a number of factors as to why the Lions' passing offense has been more dynamic and more consistent over the last month including head coach Dan Campbell taking over play calling, tight ends coach Ben Johnson's creativity and him having more input, and quarterback Jared Goff having more trust in his receivers.
Another part of that equation has been the play of veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds since being claimed off waivers from Tennessee a little more than a month ago. Reynolds has been a terrific addition to the receiver room over the last month.
He caught six passes for 68 yards (11.3 average) and one touchdown Sunday in Detroit's 30-12 win over Arizona. Reynolds now has 50-or-more receiving yards in four straight games.
"We're just making plays, man," Reynolds said after the game Sunday. "That's all it's about, you know, it's making plays. I mean you see Saint (Amon-Ra St. Brown) stepping up his game. All of the receivers are starting to step up their game.
"You know, that's what we need in this offense. To be able to – you know set up the run offense. They're doing a great job and we're just going to keep it rolling."
Detroit's provided a fresh start for Reynolds in his fifth season. He was a backup his first four seasons with the Rams, and was never really a fit in Tennessee earlier this year.
"For us, he's a little bit more of a showcase right now," Campbell said of Reynolds. "And I think that's big. You can see his confidence has really rose because of it.
"He kind of brings us something that is a little different. A little different flavor. Just his size, length, speed and his ball skills. He's a smart, smart guy. He's just been a real good addition for us."
Reynolds' vertical threat has really helped open up the Detroit passing attack. Of his 16 receptions with the Lions, 12 have resulted in first downs (75 percent).
Reynolds looks to be having a great time too. He gets excited for others' success, and he's willing to block and do some of the dirty work to help others make plays as well.
"Since I got into the league, you know, I'm more than blessed and more than thankful for this opportunity the Lions gave me," Reynolds said of how long he's been waiting to be a focal point in an offense. "Just have to keep rolling with it, you know, keep putting good stuff on and helping this organization win. That's all it's about."