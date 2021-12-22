Josh Reynolds making the most of his opportunity in Detroit

"We're just making plays, man," Reynolds said after the game Sunday. "That's all it's about, you know, it's making plays. I mean you see Saint (Amon-Ra St. Brown) stepping up his game. All of the receivers are starting to step up their game.

"You know, that's what we need in this offense. To be able to – you know set up the run offense. They're doing a great job and we're just going to keep it rolling."

Detroit's provided a fresh start for Reynolds in his fifth season. He was a backup his first four seasons with the Rams, and was never really a fit in Tennessee earlier this year.

"For us, he's a little bit more of a showcase right now," Campbell said of Reynolds. "And I think that's big. You can see his confidence has really rose because of it.