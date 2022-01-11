KEY QUESTIONS: What is Holmes' priority heading into the offseason?

What is Holmes' priority heading into the offseason?

This is the "player acquisition phase" of Holmes' offseason playbook. He pointed to the Senior Bowl in a few weeks, in which the Lions are coaching one of the teams. It will be a great opportunity to get a leg up on the rest of the 30 teams by working with the prospects in the annual all-star game for senior college talent.

Holmes made the point that he and his staff are way ahead of where they were last year in their first season together. Things they were just getting started on last February, they've been plugging away at since early fall.

How impressed was Campbell with the season rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown put together?

The fourth-round pick out of USC finished with 90 catches for 912 yards and five touchdowns to set the franchise record for rookie receiving yards. He finished the year with at least eight catches in the final six games. In 115 targets, St. Brown dropped only two passes.

"He's a culture fit for what we're all about," Holmes said. "I think everything just kind of clicked for him kind of late. But, we always knew he had the intangibles and work ethic and he's just a pros pro in the way that he's wired. That equated to a lot of his success on top of his physical ability."

Are there any difference makers available in this draft class for the second overall pick?

That will become clearer in a couple months after the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and college pro days. There's still a lot of work to do leading into the draft.

"I think each draft is different. It truly is," Holmes said. "There are some drafts that are really, really top-heavy, some drafts are not. Some drafts are better or more heavy on day two. There are some that are more heavy on the backend.