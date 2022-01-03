KEY QUESTIONS: What did Campbell think of Boyle's performance in third start?

Jan 03, 2022
Tim Twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Sunday's 51-29 loss in Seattle Sunday afternoon.

Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday presser:

Are there any COVID-19 updates?

Campbell said left tackle Taylor Decker, right tackle Penei Sewell and outside linebacker Austin Bryant will go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. All three players took part in Sunday's game in Seattle.

All three are still be eligible to play Sunday against Green Bay with the NFL's new five-day window to return. Campbell said they will prepare this week as though they won't have all three players, but will hope for the best.

The good news is the Lions activated defensive end Michael Brockers, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and tight end Brock Wright from the list Monday. All four missed the game against the Seahawks.

How did Campbell think quarterback Tim Boyle played Sunday?

Boyle completed 22 of his 37 pass attempts for 262 yards with two touchdowns, but he did have three second-half interceptions, two in the fourth quarter.

Campbell thought Boyle ran the offense well and the communication was good. The Lions scored four touchdowns in the game, the most Seattle's defense has allowed all year.

The overwhelming opinion on Boyle from Campbell is that the first-year starter has to slow down a little bit. Boyle plays fast and gets the ball out of his hands quickly, which at times is really good, but there are other times where if he holds the ball a tick longer and lets the play develop, a much better decision will present itself.

These reps for Boyle are invaluable in that regard, and it's something Boyle and the coaches are working on.

Campbell said the Lions could get starter Jared Goff back this week. He missed Sunday's game with a knee injury.

What stuck out about the lack of run defense against the Seahawks?

Seattle finished with 265 total rushing yards, the most rushing yards the Lions have allowed all season.

"It wasn't effort," Campbell said. "There's a few things. No. 1, I thought they did a really good job ... they had a really good game plan and really exploited our youth."

Seattle did some things that forced Detroit's defense to be very disciplined, and that's sometimes a hard ask for a defense playing with so many young players as the Lions are on that side of the ball right now.

Seattle had some turbo motion looks with both run and pass options off them. Seattle got a couple gash runs early on and built some nice options off those to stress the eye discipline of Detroit's young defenders.

"Man, when you go through there, and you start watching, I just felt like there were a lot of things where we got exposed on," Campbell said. "Some of it is like the first time we've seen it with particularly some of our young guys."

How important is it for the young defenders to learn quickly from Sunday?

The NFL is a copycat league, and Campbell said Green Bay will look at the Seattle tape and likely implement some things Seattle did well into their plan. All the opponents next year will look at the Seattle tape. Campbell expects to see some similar looks until they prove they can clean it up, fix the errors and be more disciplined.

Where does Campbell think he's grown the most throughout the course of the year as a head coach?

He pointed to some of the organizational things like daily schedule and practice schedules. He also thinks his in-game management has grown a lot throughout the course of the year with experience. He says he's also gotten much more comfortable calling plays, while still managing the game as head coach. He thought four or five weeks ago that was a big learning curve and he's much more comfortable there.

Campbell also mentioned his own personal time management during the week.

Where has Campbell seen the most growth in Sewell during his rookie season?

Pass protection.

Sewell went through some ups and downs as a pass protector in the preseason and early in the regular season, but the second half of the season he's been so good in that aspect of his game. Sewell allowed four sacks in his first five games. He's allowed just one sack (Week 13 vs. Minnesota) since. He's allowed two pressures or fewer in 10 of his last 11 contests.

Sewell's been a dynamic run blocker since he first stepped on the field in Allen Park after going No. 7 overall in last year's NFL Draft, but the pass protection has really developed nicely.

"There's about three or four different sets in their yesterday where you watch him on Carlos Dunlap, who's still a good rusher and who's long, and Sewell is doing a few things you see out of a pretty crafty, wily, eight-year vet," Campbell said. "You are watching him do some things where he's trapping hands. He's just learning at an exponential rate, and the fact that he's such a dang good athlete."

