KEY QUESTIONS: What did Campbell think of Boyle's performance in third start?

What stuck out about the lack of run defense against the Seahawks?

Seattle finished with 265 total rushing yards, the most rushing yards the Lions have allowed all season.

"It wasn't effort," Campbell said. "There's a few things. No. 1, I thought they did a really good job ... they had a really good game plan and really exploited our youth."

Seattle did some things that forced Detroit's defense to be very disciplined, and that's sometimes a hard ask for a defense playing with so many young players as the Lions are on that side of the ball right now.

Seattle had some turbo motion looks with both run and pass options off them. Seattle got a couple gash runs early on and built some nice options off those to stress the eye discipline of Detroit's young defenders.

"Man, when you go through there, and you start watching, I just felt like there were a lot of things where we got exposed on," Campbell said. "Some of it is like the first time we've seen it with particularly some of our young guys."

How important is it for the young defenders to learn quickly from Sunday?

The NFL is a copycat league, and Campbell said Green Bay will look at the Seattle tape and likely implement some things Seattle did well into their plan. All the opponents next year will look at the Seattle tape. Campbell expects to see some similar looks until they prove they can clean it up, fix the errors and be more disciplined.

Where does Campbell think he's grown the most throughout the course of the year as a head coach?

He pointed to some of the organizational things like daily schedule and practice schedules. He also thinks his in-game management has grown a lot throughout the course of the year with experience. He says he's also gotten much more comfortable calling plays, while still managing the game as head coach. He thought four or five weeks ago that was a big learning curve and he's much more comfortable there.