TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 2 observations

INDIANAPOLIS – Lions love: Michigan kicker Jake Moody grew up in Northville and has been a lifelong fan of the Detroit Lions. Moody told a story Thursday at the Combine about how when he was in high school some friends texted him that Matt Prater and Calvin Johnson were eating at a local pizzeria close to his house. Moody jumped in his car and raced over to the pizza place. When he got there he went straight to Prater. He talked to Prater for so long that Johnson actually interrupted and introduced himself. Moody is arguably the best kicker in this draft. He has a big leg, and said the longest field goal he's ever made in practice was a wind-aided 72-yarder. He said he'd love to be drafted by the Lions