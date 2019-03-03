WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions news out of Indianapolis

DEFENSIVE PLAYMAKERS AT COMBINE

Quinn has said multiple times this offseason he wants more playmakers on the roster, and there are plenty of defensive guys here in Indianapolis that fit the bill.

"I would say there are some defensive players in there that are impact type of guys – that we'll see how they fall, they could help us," Patricia said, when asked about the draft as a whole.

The pass rushers talked to the media Saturday, and will take part in on-field testing Sunday. There are several that could interest the Lions in the first round, including Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who Mike O'Hara has the Lions selecting in his Mock 8 2.0.

"I just feel like my versatility is something that is very, very important when you talk about my game," Ferrell said. "I feel like that has always given me an edge as far as giving me a benefit on the field.

"Not only just my versatility as player, I can play defensive end, and I played some defensive tackle this past year – three technique – and I've also dropped into coverage as an outside linebacker. But not only just doing those things, but I feel like I've done them at a consistently high level. That's always given me a bit of confidence and I've done it against the best competition so far playing at Clemson."

The defensive playmakers in this draft aren't just limited to pass rushers either.

LSU's Greedy Williams is widely considered the top corner in this class. He and the rest of the defensive backs meet with the media Sunday afternoon and take part in on-field testing Monday to close out the Combine.

The Lions return all of their starting corners, but could still look to upgrade the position. The development of third-year cornerback Teez Tabor could also affect the Lions' needs at the position. Tabor hasn't made a huge impact his first two seasons, but Quinn still has faith in him.

"He obviously hasn't played as much as I would've hoped, but I think we're not giving up on him," Quinn said. "I actually had a conversation with him a couple days ago.