Quinn still has faith in Teez Tabor

INDIANAPOLIS – This is a big offseason for cornerback Teez Tabor.
It's safe to describe the cornerback's first two seasons in the league as disappointing after he was a second-round pick in 2017. He played 28 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie and just 37.7 percent this past season, mostly with inconsistent results.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn isn't ready to give up on Tabor just yet, however.
"Teez actually came on in the last couple weeks of the season, we kind of saw a little bit of an uptick with Teez," Quinn said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Kind of played with a little bit more confidence, played in the slot, played at nickel against Green Bay and did a good job against some of those guys."
View photos from general managers and head coaches speaking to the media on Day 1 of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Tabor played in 50 of the team's 56 defensive snaps Week 17 in Green Bay, and allowed just two catches and a 76.0 passer rating for Green Bay quarterbacks that threw his way in the game. It was one of his better games.
Still, the Lions need to see a whole lot more consistency from Tabor – and they need to see it quickly – if he's going to be part of the long-term plan at cornerback.
"Listen, I still have faith in him," Quinn said of Tabor. "He obviously hasn't played as much as I would've hoped. But I think we're not giving up on him. I actually had a conversation with him a couple days ago.
"He's a guy that we're counting on to get better. Teez was pretty young when we drafted him. Some guys take a huge step between year one and year two, I'm hoping Teez takes a big step from year two to year three."