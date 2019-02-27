Quinn still has faith in Teez Tabor

Tabor played in 50 of the team's 56 defensive snaps Week 17 in Green Bay, and allowed just two catches and a 76.0 passer rating for Green Bay quarterbacks that threw his way in the game. It was one of his better games.

Still, the Lions need to see a whole lot more consistency from Tabor – and they need to see it quickly – if he's going to be part of the long-term plan at cornerback.

"Listen, I still have faith in him," Quinn said of Tabor. "He obviously hasn't played as much as I would've hoped. But I think we're not giving up on him. I actually had a conversation with him a couple days ago.