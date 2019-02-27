Why Lions were drawn to offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell

Patricia didn't know much about Bevell before the two first sat down to talk about Detroit's opening for an offensive coordinator. The only thing he really knew about Bevell was how hard his offense was to scheme against, which was a good starting point for their conversations.

"He's obviously someone I have a great deal of respect for playing against him in some of the bigger stages of our game," Patricia said. "One of the things that's great about him is just kind of the experience through the different systems he's been in. He's been able to evolve and adapt many different offenses to fit the quarterbacks he's been around."

Bevell is best known for working with Brett Favre and Russell Wilson, both of whom enjoyed career seasons under his tutelage .

Favre completed 68 percent of his passes for 4,202 yards (7.9 average) with 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 2009 with a 107.2 passer rating. Minnesota lost to eventual Super Bowl champion New Orleans in the NFC Championship Game in overtime that season.

Bevell won a Super Bowl with Wilson in 2013, and went to another one the following year, losing to Patricia and the Patriots.

In 2015, Wilson threw for over 4,000 yards (4,024) for the first time in his career with 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions for a then career high 110.1 passer rating.

In Detroit, Bevell inherits a 10-year veteran quarterback in Matthew Stafford. Hopefully Bevell has some of the same kind of statistical success with Stafford as he did with Favre and Wilson, as well as some of the playoff success he had with them, too.