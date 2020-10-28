TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers Lions have improved since bye week

18: This number goes along with with the first one. It's the average number of quarterback pressures the Lions have had, per Pro Football Focus statistics, over the last two games (21 vs. Jacksonville and 15 vs. Atlanta). Detroit's ability to stop the run over the last two weeks has put them in some better down-and-distance situations to ramp up the pressure and attack the quarterback with their pass rush.

Over the first four games, that number averaged 11 pressures per game (17 vs. Chicago, 8 vs. Green Bay, 9 vs. Arizona and 9 vs. New Orleans). During that span over the first month of games, teams were averaging 170.4 rushing yards per game.

Detroit's ability to pressure the quarterback, get him off his spot and affect timing has helped play a factor in the two wins the last couple weeks.

3-1: The most important statistic in football is the turnover ratio, and the Lions have won the turnover battle in each of the last two weeks. Detroit got a critical turnover in the fourth quarter Sunday in Atlanta on a sack-strip by Romeo Okwara recovered by Trey Flowers. It led to a 49-yard Matt Prater field goal. Detroit didn't turn the ball over at all in Atlanta Sunday.

Two weeks ago in Jacksonville, the Lions' defense forced two turnovers and the offense turned it over just once. Safety Duron Harmon had an interception, and Flowers forced a fumble recovered by Okwara. Detroit didn't score any points off those two Jags turnovers, but both occurred in Lions' territory and essentially took points off the board for the Jags.