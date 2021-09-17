10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will Onwuzurike make his regular-season debut this week?

20man: It's certainly not an easy matchup for Ifeatu Melifonwu against Rodgers, Davante Adams and the rest of the Packers' offense up there in Green Bay. After a rough performance vs. New Orleans last week, the Packers will look to right the ship against a defense that ranks last in the NFL in points allowed after Week 1.

Rodgers is a veteran quarterback who will feast on a young cornerback if given the opportunity, just ask Jeff Okudah last year, who like Melifonwu, made his first start in Green Bay against Rodgers and the Packers.

What will be interesting to me is to see how defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn approaches this matchup. Will he travel the more experienced Amani Oruwariye, who is now Detroit's top cornerback, with Adams? Or will he let his corners play sides.