10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

3. The Lions claimed cornerback Corey Ballentine off waivers from the Jets this week to boost their numbers in the secondary after the Okudah injury. But Ballentine has been a pretty good kick returner over the last couple years as well, and Fipp said the team is seeing if he could help in that department moving forward. Godwin Igwebuike averaged 13.8 yards per kick return last week against San Francisco.

4. It looks like second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike is in line to make his NFL debut this week after missing Week 1 with a hip injury. Onwuzurike was a full participant in practice Thursday, and Glenn expects to have him Monday. So, what does he bring to the table? He's got terrific length, is able to stack and shed, and can make plays in space. Glenn is looking forward to seeing what he can do, and to start the evaluation process on him in real game situations.

5. The Lions might not have veteran wide receiver Tyrell Williams (concussion) for Monday's game, which means Lynn is going to need someone else to step up. It's a challenge he's given that room this week.