NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 11

Week 10 of the NFL season is in the books and the Detroit Lions are still at the top of the division, but the red-hot Minnesota Vikings are right on their heels and currently in the playoff picture in the NFC after their fifth straight win Sunday. Green Bay and Chicago have to get going these final eight weeks of the season to get back into the mix.

Here's a look at where things stand in the NFC North heading into Week 11:

DETROIT

Record: 7-2

Last game: Detroit 41, Los Angeles Chargers 38

Up next: vs. Chicago (3-7)

Headlines:

1. Lions' offense is a juggernaut

Need to throw it? No problem. Want to ground and pound? No problem.

Detroit has the No. 2 offense in the NFL behind only Miami after 10 weeks of football. Miami and Detroit are currently the only two teams in the NFL averaging better than 400 yards of total offense per contest and they are also the only two teams in the NFL to rank in the top five in the league in both passing and rushing. Detroit is coming off a game Sunday in which they recorded 325 net passing yards and 200 rushing yards for the first time in franchise history. They are healthy on offense and very dangerous.

2. Campbell's boldness builds confidence

Head coach Dan Campbell's aggressive approach has instilled a ton of confidence in his players with his willingness to trust them in any situation and go for it on fourth down, as we saw in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

"With our guy, I kind of lean towards we're going until he tells us we're not," quarterback Jared Goff said after the game. "And that's not just in that situation (the 4th and 2 the end of the Chargers game), that's kind of in every fourth down that we get."

The Lions were 4-of-5 converting on fourth down against the Chargers. Detroit's 12 fourth-down conversions on the season are second only to Philadelphia's 13.

3. Pass defense needs patching up

For the second time in three games against two of the better quarterbacks in the NFL (Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Los Angeles' Justin Herbert), the Lions' defense allowed 38 points. Jackson and Herbert combined to pass for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in those contests.