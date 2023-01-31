TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 1 observations

Big man on campus: Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones certainly stands out in the crowd at National Team practice. Jones is 6-foot-8, 359 pounds with an 89.5 inch wing span, which is the longest ever measured at the Senior Bowl. Jones is considered a Day 2 prospect but could move up boards with a good week in Mobile. He got off to a really good start on Tuesday. He drove Notre Dame DL Isaiah Foskey back five yards in one OL-DL run drill.
Foskey's revenge: Don't feel too bad for Foskey, who is one of the premier pass rushers here. During 1-on-1 pass-rush drills with the OL he ran right over Michigan tackle Ryan Hayes on his way to the QB. It drew plenty of oohs from the scouts assembled around the drill.
Blast from past: I ran into former Detroit Lions running back and fan favorite Zach Zenner. He's now a sports agent and nutrition specialist. He has two players he's representing down in Mobile: Northwestern running back Evan Hull and interior offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz, who is one of the best centers in this class. Hull had a nice first day Tuesday.
MACtion: One name to watch this week is Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks. I thought he had a terrific first day. He was dominant on 1-on-1s and blew up a couple plays in a row in a team period. Brooks (6-3, 303) had 18.0 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks this past season. If he continues to play like he did Tuesday, he'll be one of the big risers this week.
Local talent: The most impressive wide receiver from the first National Team practice was Michigan State's Jayden Reed, who caught a deep touchdown in a 1-on-1 drill vs. Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman. He then hit a sick double move to gain separation on his second rep over the middle. He played a lot in the slot in team periods and caught a couple passes. He's also returning punts this week for the National Team.
Double duty: Army outside linebacker Andre Carter II is trying to cement his status as a first-round pick. Carter was pulling some double duty Tuesday. He played a drop linebacker role in 7-on-7s and then sprinted to the other side of the field to take part in OL-DL pass-rush drills. The more a player can do, the more value he has.
Injury report: Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh left Tuesday's American Team practice toward the end with what looked like a lower right leg injury. He did walk to the locker room on his own, which was a good sign. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported McIntosh was dealing with a bad cramp. McIntosh is one of the best backs in a really stacked group of RBs here this week.
QB play: There were a lot of dropped snaps, fumbled exchanges and sloppy passes from the group of quarterbacks for both squads Tuesday. The quarterback play at the Senior Bowl usually starts out shaky and gets better as the week progresses, but it was pretty inconsistent across the board from the signal callers on Tuesday.
TCU's Max Duggan was the most consistent of the bunch, but it wasn't a high bar. There likely isn't a first-round pick among this year's group of Senior Bowl OBs.
Defensive play: The Lions are on the lookout for playmakers on defense, and a few emerged from the National Team practice in the afternoon. Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams (6-0, 213) and Pittsburgh linebacker Dennis Sirvocea (6-0, 218) recorded interceptions. Georgia safety Christopher Smith II (5-10, 180) made a couple nice plays in the passing game as well.