TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 1 observations

Blast from past: I ran into former Detroit Lions running back and fan favorite Zach Zenner. He's now a sports agent and nutrition specialist. He has two players he's representing down in Mobile: Northwestern running back Evan Hull and interior offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz, who is one of the best centers in this class. Hull had a nice first day Tuesday.

MACtion: One name to watch this week is Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks. I thought he had a terrific first day. He was dominant on 1-on-1s and blew up a couple plays in a row in a team period. Brooks (6-3, 303) had 18.0 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks this past season. If he continues to play like he did Tuesday, he'll be one of the big risers this week.