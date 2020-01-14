TWENTYMAN: Isaiah Simmons' stock rising after impressive College Playoff performances

"I mean, I think we're obviously going to try to add as many players as we can that can impact the game in all of those situations," Patricia said after the season. "Whether it is a single stat, like sacks or it's completions, it's catches, it's pass breakups, it's interceptions – I think anybody that can help us in that manner or players that can develop to help us in that way are certainly impactful.

"We want to try to get as many of those types of players on our team as possible. I think that's always important no matter what state you're in."

The Lions return their full complement of starting and reserve linebackers in 2020 and have safeties Tracy Walker and last year's third-round pick, Will Harris, under contract. The Lions do prefer bigger body types at the linebacker position – Detroit's top four linebackers average 250 pounds – but as Patricia stated, there's never a time when teams aren't looking to add impact players to a roster, especially players with a proven ability to be a Swiss Army Knife for a defense.

If Simmons declares for the draft before the Jan. 20 deadline for underclassmen to do so, teams will be taking a very close look at him and how his unique skill set might fit into their schemes.