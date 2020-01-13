2019 Position Breakdown: Tight ends

The draft: After spending a first-round pick on tight end last year, and selecting another one late, it's not likely the Lions will be players in the tight end market early in this year's draft.

This year's tight end class isn't as highly ranked as last year's, when we saw two tight ends go in the first round (Hockenson and Noah Fant) and three players at the position taken in the top 50 picks (Irv Smith Jr.).

Jared Pinkney (Vanderbilt), Albert Okwuegbunam (Missouri), Bryce Hopkins (Purdue), Harrison Bryant (Florida Atlantic) and Hunter Bryant (Washington) are some of the names who will come off the board first at the position, but maybe not until Day 2.

MVP: Hockenson had his ups and downs as a rookie both as a receiver and blocker, but tight end is a tough position to learn. It's one of the reasons why we never see a tight end come into the league and light it up in their first year.