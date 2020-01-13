TWENTYMAN: 5 things to know about defensive coordinator Cory Undlin

1. Undlin, 48, has been coaching defense at the college and professional level for more than 20 years. He got his coaching start at his alma mater, California Lutheran University, as a linebackers coach in 1998 after a four-year playing career as a safety. Undlin was the linebackers coach there from 1998-99, and was the school's defensive coordinator from 2000-01.

From there, Undlin was a graduate assistant at Fresno State (2002-03). He moved to the NFL as a defensive coaching assistant with the New England Patriots in 2004. He was then a defensive quality control coach in Cleveland (2005-06), assistant special teams coach in Cleveland (2007), defensive backs coach in Cleveland (2008), defensive assistant in Jacksonville (2009), defensive backs coach in Jacksonville (2010-11), defensive quality control coach in Denver (2012), defensive backs coach in Denver (2013-14) and has spent the last five years as the defensive backs coach for the Eagles (2015-19).