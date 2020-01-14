2019 Position Breakdown: Safeties

MVP: Walker gets the nod. He not only led the team in tackles playing in just 13 games, but he's got good ball skills and has shown an ability to be in a position to make plays. He did a nice job in his development from year one to year two, and the Lions will be expecting more of the same in his third season in 2020.

Most improved: The Lions, in part, traded Diggs to Seattle early in the year because of what they were seeing from Harris in practice, and they wanted to find more opportunities for their rookie to get more playing time.

The Lions were willing to navigate some of the bumps in the road that come with playing a rookie considerable minutes, but they felt it would help their defense in the long run. Lions fans should be encouraged that Harris' two best games of the season came Week 16 in Denver and Week 17 vs. Green Bay.