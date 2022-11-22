Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle: Recapping Lions' big win at Giants & preview Thanksgiving vs. Bills

Nov 22, 2022 at 07:42 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark recap the Detroit Lions' 31-18 Week 11 win over the New York Giants before previewing the 83rd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. To start, Tim and PJ break down the highlights from Detroit's third straight victory, centering on the Lions' outstanding effort defending the run against Saquon Barkley. After discussing Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph's knack for creating turnovers, the two discuss Alim McNeill's career day against Big Blue. Lastly, Tim and PJ shout out Jamaal Williams and the Lions' offensive line after four touchdowns on the ground in East Rutherford. Talk then shifts to the Week 12 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, taking place at 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field. The two break down the Key Matchups for Lions/Bills, presented by BetMGM, including notes on Jeff Okudah's health and Jameson Williams' return to practice on Monday. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.

Highlights include:

  • 0:25: Breaking down the Lions' 31-18 win over the New York Giants
  • 11:05: Key Matchups for Lions/Bills on Thanksgiving, presented by BetMGM

