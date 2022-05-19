Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 2: Recapping Detroit Lions rookie minicamp

In the second episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by DetroitLions.com writer Mike O'Hara to recap the 2022 installment of Lions rookie minicamp. The two discuss each of Detroit's 2022 draft picks, as well as a few undrafted free agents who impressed during Saturday's open practice session.
Highlights include:
- 1:08: News and notes from Dan Campbell's media session, including the Lions' joint practices with the Colts
- 6:19: How did Aidan Hutchinson look in his first weekend with the Lions?
- 9:24: What can we learn from Jameson Williams' weekend at rookie minicamp?
- 11:51: A look at the versatility of second-round pick Josh Paschal
- 16:25: What can Kerby Joseph do to make an impact in 2022?
- 19:01: When will James Mitchell be cleared to practice in his rookie season?
- 20:33: Malcolm Rodriguez's strong first impression from Saturday
- 25:13: Can a position change help James Houston's development during training camp and beyond?
- 28:26: How can an experienced player like Chase Lucas hit the ground running in the NFL?
- 31:36: A look at two undrafted free agents who stood out during Saturday's practice