Lions excited for Onwuzurike's potential in Year 2

It was an up and down rookie season for Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike last year.

There were certainly flashes from the second-round pick, but also times when he disappeared for too long of stretches. Onwuzurike battled through a back injury in training camp and he never really got healthy for any stretch of time.

"He knew he had to have a plan to take care of his body this offseason," Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash told detroitlions.com this week of Onwuzurike. "That was the biggest thing. I know he played, he didn't miss games really for the most part, but he was not healthy. He was battling through it.