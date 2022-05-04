Lions excited for Onwuzurike's potential in Year 2

May 04, 2022 at 08:23 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

It was an up and down rookie season for Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike last year.

There were certainly flashes from the second-round pick, but also times when he disappeared for too long of stretches. Onwuzurike battled through a back injury in training camp and he never really got healthy for any stretch of time.

"He knew he had to have a plan to take care of his body this offseason," Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash told detroitlions.com this week of Onwuzurike. "That was the biggest thing. I know he played, he didn't miss games really for the most part, but he was not healthy. He was battling through it.

"I think our strength staff did a really nice job this offseason. He's not limping. He can actually sit in a chair for meetings. So, health is the biggest thing for him."

Offseason workout photos: May 2, 2022

View photos from offseason workouts on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 36

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 36

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 36

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 36

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark, Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 36

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark, Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 36

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 36

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 36

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 36

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 36

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 36

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 36

Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 36

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 36

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 36

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Jashon Cornell (96) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 36

Detroit Lions defensive end Jashon Cornell (96) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 36

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 36

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 36

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 36

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 36

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 36

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 36

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 36

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 36

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 36

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 36

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 36

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 36

Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 36

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 36

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott, Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 36

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott, Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 36

Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 36

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 36

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 36

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Onwuzurike played in 16 games for the Lions last season with 35 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defended and a sack. There was some impact there, but probably not as much as the Lions were hoping for.

Wash and the Lions are expecting a lot more from Onwuzurike in his second season, especially with the changes the Lions are making upfront with their defensive schemes. Detroit's moving to more of a 4-3 base defense this season, though they'll still have some 3-4 concepts mixed in. Overall they are adopting a more attacking approach upfront.

"We were a read front last year," Wash said. "When the offensive lineman would step, we would step in that direction. Now, we are attacking. We are coming off the ball and playing at the heels of the offensive linemen."

Wash said that kind of scheme fits their personnel better, especially Onwuzurike, who is a big, powerful player, but has surprisingly quick and nimble feet for his size (6-3, 295).

"The changing of philosophy upfront, I think we're going to see the power and explosiveness we see in him," Wash said. "He's been here (at the practice facility) every day and he's looking jacked. I'm kind of excited about that one."

Related Content

news

Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2022 draft class

See what executive producer and analyst for NFL Matchup and senior producer at NFL Films Greg Cosell thinks about the Detroit Lions' 2022 draft class.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Did Lions plan to focus on defense in 2022 NFL Draft?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' post-draft press conference.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: CB Chase Lucas

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' seventh-round selection of cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

Lions draft CB Chase Lucas

With the 237th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: OLB James Houston

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of outside linebacker James Houston.

news

Lions draft OLB James Houston

With the 217th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select outside linebacker James Houston.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

news

Lions trade down, draft LB Malcolm Rodriguez

With the 188th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Tight end James Mitchell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' fifth-round selection of tight end James Mitchell.

news

Lions draft tight end James Mitchell

With the 177th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select tight end James Mitchell.

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising