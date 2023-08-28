KEY QUESTIONS: How close are Lions to establishing 53-man roster?

In roughly 24 hours the Lions will have whittled their roster from 90 to an initial 53. The 16-man practice squad will start to come together on Wednesday, and then 100 percent of head coach Dan Campbell's focus turns to the season opener Sept. 7 in Kansas City.
Campbell spoke to the media Monday morning. Here are the key questions from that session:
How close are Campbell and GM Brad Holmes to getting to their initial 53?
Campbell said this has been the toughest round of cuts since taking over as head coach in 2021. That's a reflection of the job Holmes and his staff have done building up this roster over the last three seasons.
"Yeah, it's a lot different. It's a lot different," Campbell said. "I do feel like that we are more talented and it's not just more talented, but the players that we're letting go too are – man, just the way they're made up, I mean any team would love to have them. The way they work, they're smart, they're pretty instinctive guys, and they've produced. They've got good tape. So, we are, we're far better off."
Campbell said he and Holmes are 'close' to getting down to 53 but there are still some moving pieces on some internal decisions and then who becomes available around the league from the 1,100 or so players around the league who will be released or waived by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.
Did the final preseason game in Carolina last week help or hurt some players?
There were a number of good performances put in at positions where there's expected to be tough decisions, particularly at cornerback and wide receiver.
Cornerbacks Chase Lucas, Khalil Dorsey and Steven Gilmore all played well. So did receivers Antoine Green and Dylan Drummond. Was it good enough for inclusion on the 53?
"Yeah, I would say it certainly affected a few guys," Campbell said. "It certainly did. There were some really good performances in there. A lot of guys did some really good things."
Why is the creation of a solid practice squad starting Wednesday so important to Campbell?
Campbell views the formation of the 16-man practice squad as a very important step in the overall roster building process. In fact, Campbell referred to the roster as a 69-man roster and not just 53 because there will likely be multiple points throughout the season where a practice squad player will need to join the active roster and be asked to play an important role on this team.
"I mean they're very much a part of our team and they need to think that way," he said. "I want them to think that way. It's a 53-man roster, but it's really not ... it's a 69-man team is what it is, and that's kind of how we view it. These guys are all on the same team. We all help each other out and every one of those guys, there's a good chance, they're going to play for us."
Is there any update on quarterback Nate Sudfeld's injury?
Campbell didn't provide any specifics as Sudfeld seeks a second opinion, but ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Sudfeld suffered a torn ACL after he left the game in the third quarter of last Friday's preseason finale.
What that means for the Lions keeping two or three quarterbacks in the initial 53-man roster is yet to be determined, but it's certainly tough news for Sudfeld, who had a good spring and camp.
"Well, if it is the deal with Nate, it's awful, and I hate that for him," Campbell said Monday of the potential for the prognosis to be serious after Sudfeld gets a second opinion. "That's tough because Nate's given us everything he's had and he came in last year and brought something to us, and somebody we were very comfortable with, enough to sign him back. And so, I hate that if that's the way it goes here."
Campbell did reiterate their faith in backup Teddy Bridgewater and his ability to step in, play well and win games if asked to do so at any point this season.
What about the status of cornerback Emmanuel Moseley?
Moseley has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list all of training camp as he continues to rehab a torn ACL suffered last October while he was with San Francisco.
"Eman's doing well, but he's somebody we'll discuss tonight on whether – do we keep him on PUP, do we take him off?" Campbell said. "He's close, but he's doing well."
If Moseley stays on the PUP list he'll have to miss the first four games of the season. He's been running and working off to the side of practice in recent weeks. The fact that there's a discussion being had about taking him off PUP is good news for Detroit's defense as they might get another important player back in their secondary sooner rather than later.