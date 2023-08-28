KEY QUESTIONS: How close are Lions to establishing 53-man roster?

Did the final preseason game in Carolina last week help or hurt some players?

There were a number of good performances put in at positions where there's expected to be tough decisions, particularly at cornerback and wide receiver.

Cornerbacks Chase Lucas, Khalil Dorsey and Steven Gilmore all played well. So did receivers Antoine Green and Dylan Drummond. Was it good enough for inclusion on the 53?

"Yeah, I would say it certainly affected a few guys," Campbell said. "It certainly did. There were some really good performances in there. A lot of guys did some really good things."

Why is the creation of a solid practice squad starting Wednesday so important to Campbell?

Campbell views the formation of the 16-man practice squad as a very important step in the overall roster building process. In fact, Campbell referred to the roster as a 69-man roster and not just 53 because there will likely be multiple points throughout the season where a practice squad player will need to join the active roster and be asked to play an important role on this team.