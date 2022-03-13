TWENTYMAN: 6 pro days to watch this week

6. Western Michigan, Mon., March 14
Who to watch: Kaleb Eleby is an interesting quarterback prospect in that he's not extraordinarily athletic, but he's got a big arm and has had a lot of production for the Broncos. He needs to run the 40 and do the bench in Kalamazoo after opting out of both at the Combine. A good pro day can make him a solid Day 3 pick.
Also keep an eye on: WR Skyy Moore
5. Central Michigan, Tues., March 15
Who to watch: Tackle Luke Goedeke has been dealing with a hamstring injury this offseason and wasn't able to do any testing besides the bench press (26 reps) at the Combine. It's unclear if he'll be ready to run and do on-field testing at Central's Pro Day. If he does, it will be a big day for him. He's on the first-round fringe.
Also keep an eye on: T Bernhard Raimann
4. Arizona State, Mon., March 14
Who to watch: Arizona State had eight players take part in the Combine, and they had some pretty nice performances. Among those was running back Rachaad White, who measured in at 6-foot and 214 pounds and ran the 40 in 4.48 seconds with a 38-inch vertical. The bench press and on-field drills will be important for him during this pro day.
Also keep an eye on: T Kellen Diesch, DT DJ Davidson, C Dohnovan West, LB Darien Butler, CB Jack Jones, CB Chase Lucas, TE Curtis Hodges
3. Michigan State, Wed., March 16
Who to watch: It looks like it will be between Iowa State's Breece Hall and Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III to be the first running back off the board in next month's NFL Draft. Both Walker and Hall had terrific Combines. The on-field drills will be important for Walker during this pro day. How much impact can he have as a receiver at the next level?
Also keep an eye on: FB/TE Connor Heyward and WR Jalen Nailor
2. Michigan, Fri., March 18
Who to watch: The only thing edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson didn't do at the Combine was participate in the bench press. Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux led all edge rushers with 27 reps at 225 pounds. Hutchinson is a strong player on tape. Will it translate to the bench press at Michigan's pro day?
Also keep an eye on: Edge David Ojabo, S Dax Hill, CB Vincent Gray, T Andrew Stueber, RB Hassan Haskins, DT Chris Hinton, LB Josh Ross
1. Georgia, Wed., March 16
Who to watch: Nakobe Dean is trying to become the first off-the-ball linebacker selected in this year's draft. He did a little bit of everything playing the MIKE for Georgia's national championship defense this past season. He logged 72 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks. He opted to do all his testing at Georgia's pro day instead of the Combine, so this is a big day for Dean.
Also keep an eye on: DT Jordan Davis, DT Devonte Wyatt, DE Travon Walker, LB Quay Walker, RB Zamir White, LB Channing Tindall, WR George Pickens, S Lewis Cine, G Jamaree Salyer, RB James Cook, G Justin Shaffer, CB Derion Kendrick, P Jake Camarda