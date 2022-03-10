TWENTYMAN: Kyle Hamilton a top draft pick, regardless of position

"Because of the way we play defensively, we really ask our safeties to do a lot of things not only in the run fits and pass coverage, blitzing, playing in the middle of the field, our half-field safety," Pleasant said last month at the Senior Bowl. "So you need some versatility, you got to have some really good leadership qualities, and you got to have some ball production."

Check, check and check when it comes to Hamilton.

Hamilton is a big-time playmaker with a unique blend of size, length and football IQ. He recorded eight interceptions and defended 16 passes in 31 career college games. Like Zierlein said, Hamilton has the skillset to cover elite tight ends, which is one of the biggest mismatches for defenses in the NFL game right now.

When we talk about value at the top of the draft we should be talking about the player and not necessarily the position, especially in a year where the top of the draft isn't full of quarterback talent.