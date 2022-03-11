Lions offseason questions: Positions of need

The 2022 Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine are in the books, and the Detroit Lions now turn the page to free agency and the NFL Draft.
It's the perfect time to reshape the roster and get the team ready for the 2022 season.
What is the Lions' biggest position of need? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Wide receiver
Pass rusher, linebacker and safety all fit here, but I'm going with receiver. The Lions were one of the worst teams in the league last year offensively on third down and in the red zone. The Lions need an outside receiver who can win one-on-one matchups on the outside and stretch the field vertically.
If the Lions add two outside receivers (one veteran and one rookie) who can win those matchups, and pair them with Amon-Ra St. Brown in the slot, T.J. Hockenson at tight end, and D’Andre Swift at running back, this offense could be very dangerous next season.
Mike O'Hara: Pass rusher
I don't rate pass rusher as the Lions' weakest position, but it's the one that needs help the most in free agency and the draft because of its impact on the game.
The Lions have some good, young pass rushers, but they need a player who can dominate the position to put pressure on the quarterback. A player with that level of ability makes the players around him better.
Safety is more in need of a talent upgrade, but that position does not have the same impact as a pass rusher.
Editor's Pick: Linebacker
Of the linebackers currently under contract, only Derrick Barnes has seen any significant playing time.
Even if the Lions choose to re-sign one of their own pending free agents like Alex Anzalone or Jalen Reeves-Maybin, I still see them adding to the position through free agency, the draft or both.