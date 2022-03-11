Lions offseason questions: Positions of need

The 2022 Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine are in the books, and the Detroit Lions now turn the page to free agency and the NFL Draft.

It's the perfect time to reshape the roster and get the team ready for the 2022 season.

What is the Lions' biggest position of need? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Wide receiver

Pass rusher, linebacker and safety all fit here, but I'm going with receiver. The Lions were one of the worst teams in the league last year offensively on third down and in the red zone. The Lions need an outside receiver who can win one-on-one matchups on the outside and stretch the field vertically.