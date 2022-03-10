Lions re-sign OLB Rashod Berry and C Ryan McCollum

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed OLB Rashod Berry and C Ryan McCollum.
Berry appeared in five games with the Lions in 2021 and recorded three tackles (two solo) and a quarterback hit. He came to Detroit after one season on the New England Patriots' practice squad, where he saw action in three games and made one solo tackle. Berry joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State following the 2020 NFL Draft.
McCollum played in 13 games (one start) for the Lions last season after spending time on the Houston Texans' practice squad. He originally entered the NFL with Houston as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2021.