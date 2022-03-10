Lions re-sign OLB Rashod Berry and C Ryan McCollum

Mar 10, 2022 at 01:35 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed OLB Rashod Berry and C Ryan McCollum.

Berry appeared in five games with the Lions in 2021 and recorded three tackles (two solo) and a quarterback hit. He came to Detroit after one season on the New England Patriots' practice squad, where he saw action in three games and made one solo tackle. Berry joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State following the 2020 NFL Draft.

McCollum played in 13 games (one start) for the Lions last season after spending time on the Houston Texans' practice squad. He originally entered the NFL with Houston as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2021.

Related Content

news

Lions tender 13 exclusive rights free agents

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have tendered 13 exclusive rights free agents.
news

Lions re-sign WR Josh Reynolds to contract extension through 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have re-signed WR Josh Reynolds to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
news

USA Football adds Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp to its board of directors

USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, announced today that Principal Owner and Chair of the Detroit Lions Sheila Hamp has been named to its board of directors.
news

Lions re-sign LB Josh Woods

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have re-signed LB Josh Woods.
news

Lions re-sign FB Jason Cabinda to contract extension through 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have re-signed FB Jason Cabinda to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
news

Lions promote Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that Ben Johnson has been named the team's offensive coordinator.
news

Lions and Jets named coaching staffs for 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl today announced that NFL Football Operations has assigned the Detroit Lions and New York Jets as the coaching staffs for the 73rd annual Reese's Senior Bowl.
news

Lions announce 2022 Inspire Change grantees

The Detroit Lions announced today a list of grantees for 2022 who will receive funding generated by the team's social justice initiative, Detroit Lions Inspire Change.
news

Jason Cabinda named Lions nominee for 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The Detroit Lions announced today FB Jason Cabinda as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide.
news

Josh Lucas named the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Year

The Detroit Lions have named Josh Lucas of Chelsea High School the 2021 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year.
news

Lions fans should expect additional traffic on Thanksgiving Day

The Detroit Lions are strongly encouraging fans to arrive early for the team's Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 25 to avoid heavy traffic.
Advertising